Pickups of the Day: On The Mark

Rotoworld's Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there's value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today's edition features an emerging slugger in New York and a pair of unheralded young pitchers excelling in New York and Kansas City, respectively.

Mark Vientos, 3B, Mets

Available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues

After languishing in the upper minors the past two seasons, Vientos is finally getting an extended opportunity in New York, and appears to be taking full advantage of his first real chance. The 23-year-old slugger has homered three times in his last two games and has left the yard six times in 18 contests since August 29. It would be hyperbolic to forecast Vientos as a potential future fantasy stalwart, but he projects as a serviceable lefty-mashing designated hitter and corner infielder option, with the ability to make an impact for fantasy managers moving forward. It’ll be fascinating to see if he can carve out a regular role for the Mets next spring, especially if he continues to tear the cover off the ball in the final week-plus of the 2023 campaign.

José Butto, SP, Mets

Available in 92 percent of Yahoo leagues

Butto has pitched extremely well since returning to New York's pitching mix back on August 18, compiling a strong 3.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24/8 K/BB ratio across 20 innings (four appearances, three starts). The 25-year-old right-hander is in line to face the Phillies on Sunday afternoon, which is a tough matchup, but he's pitched well enough to deserve consideration as a streaming option for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

Angel Zerpa, SP/RP, Royals

Available in 100 percent of Yahoo leagues

Speaking of streaming options for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues, Zerpa certainly fits the bill heading into the final week of the season as he continues to excel in a versatile bulk relief role for Kansas City. The 23-year-old southpaw, who reeled off 5 1/3 shutout frames on Wednesday night against the Guardians, has posted a stellar 1.26 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12/1 K/BB ratio across 14 1/3 innings (five appearances) since moving to a full-time relief role at the start of September. He figures to take the ball at some point during next week's three-game series against the Tigers in Detroit and should be able to boost ratios in deeper fantasy formats.