Picks and tips for the Wyndham Championship

The strangest PGA Tour season in recent memory is entering the home stretch.

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the final event of the 2019-20 regular season, one that has been truncated and rearranged by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the usual drama of keeping and losing cards won’t be as palpable, with all players retaining at least some status for 2021, there’s still plenty to play for.

Sedgefield Country Club has hosted this event since 2007, and in that time it has favored course horses. If you play well once on the Donald Ross layout, where approach shots and putting are far more important than driving, chances are you will again sooner rather than later. And low scores are usually plentiful: two years ago Brandt Snedeker opened with 59 en route to victory, while last year J.T. Poston shot 22 under without making a single bogey all week.

Former champion Webb Simpson is a deserved betting favorite given his track record at this event, and Brooks Koepka might present the biggest question mark of the 156-player field. But here are some players (and wagers) to consider before play begins Thursday in Greensboro:

To Win (odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Paul Casey (20/1)

Casey came up short Sunday at Harding Park, finishing second at the PGA seemingly out of the blue. But there’s reason to suspect he might go one spot better this week on a course where he has had considerable success, finishing T-18 or better in each of his last three appearances while carding 12 straight rounds in the 60s. Sedgefield plays into the hands of a tactical player like Casey, who ranks third this season in strokes gained: approach, 12th in SG: tee-to-green and won’t have to make up any distance gaps off the tee this week. Casey has a pair of recent wins at Innisbrook, a course that has some similar characteristics to Sedgefield, and the sting of a major runner-up likely isn’t as potent at age 43 as it might have been earlier in his career.

Kevin Kisner (40/1)

The Tour is back in Kisner’s part of the country. A former standout at Georgia, Kisner’s first Tour win came at Sea Island and he lost in a playoff at Harbour Town. The southeast, with Bermuda greens and tree-lined fairways requiring tee-to-green accuracy, is where he tends to play his best golf. That includes in Greensboro, where he cracked the top 10 in two of his last three starts, and Kisner enters off a pair of top-25 finishes that were preceded by a third-place showing in Detroit on another Ross layout. Last week at Harding Park, Kisner was 10th in the field in SG: approach and seventh in SG: putting. This week on a less demanding layout off the tee, a similar combination could net him a win.

Rory Sabbatini (80/1)

Sabbatini is a bit of a risky pick, but the price merits consideration against what amounts to a middling field. The veteran is nine years removed from his most recent win but he’s been close in recent years, both overall and at this event specifically. Sabbatini has finished T-8 or better in three of his last four Wyndham appearances dating back to 2013, and last year he opened with a 63 en route to a T-6 result. He has three top-25 finishes in six starts since June, including solid showings at courses like Colonial (T-14) and Harbour Town (T-21) that bear similarities to Sedgefield in terms of course setup and grass types. Both of those tournaments featured final-round 65s from the Slovakian, and his proven ability to go low is just intriguing enough to merit a nibble at a long price.

Top 10s/20s (odds via DraftKings)

Patrick Reed (+200 top 10)

Reed isn’t getting much attention these days, and that’s often when he plays some of his best golf. This was the site of his maiden PGA Tour victory back in 2013, a memorable playoff win over Jordan Spieth. He has added a trio of top-25 finishes in three trips since, bolstering a solid record around Sedgefield that includes a final-round 63 a year ago. Reed posted top-10 finishes since the restart at both Colonial and Muirfield Village, finished T-13 last week at the PGA and ranks 11th this season in total strokes gained. His consistency may not be getting enough due right now, but that could change this week.

Si Woo Kim (+500 top 10)

This was also the site of Kim’s breakthrough performance, a five-shot win in 2016 at age 21 that came months before his victory at TPC Sawgrass. He also finished fifth at this event last year, firing a final-round 64, and while he has struggled with consistency in recent years he seems to have found his footing since the break. Kim has made seven straight cuts, including a T-11 finish at the Travelers and a T-13 finish last week at the PGA. While he ranks 131st on Tour this season in strokes gained: approach, he was seventh in the category last month at the Memorial (T-18 finish) and 15th in iron play last week at Harding Park. The ball-striking is coming around just in time to return to one of his favorite haunts.

