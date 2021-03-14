What picks are the Texans swapping with the Patriots in the OT Marcus Cannon trade?

Mark Lane
·1 min read
The Houston Texans have agreed to swap draft picks with the New England Patriots for the services of offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are swapping their 2021 fourth, fifth, and sixth-round picks for the Patriots to obtain Cannon’s playing rights.

The Texans were picking at No. 109 in Round 4, No. 147 in Round 5, and No. 187 in Round 6.

Now, the Texans will be picking at No. 120 in Round 4, No. 158 in Round 5, and No. 196 in Round 6.

Coleman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2019, Coleman started 15 games for the Patriots.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] Friday that he is looking to maximize their opportunities with the limited draft resources available.

“We can’t change anything that’s happened in the past relative to contract or draft picks that may or may not been accumulated or lost,” Caserio said. “We can’t necessarily worry about that. We can only look at our situation and maximize our opportunities with the resources we have in front of us. That’s what we have a responsibility to do. That’s my responsibility with the coaching staff and with the rest of the organization.”

Swapping picks with the Patriots is one way to get a trade without having to give up any additional picks.

