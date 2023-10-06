Picks & Power Rankings: A wild night is calling

Oct. 6—The SEC may down, or heck it may be the best we've seen in it a while. Who cares? The games and the race to Atlanta may be the most exciting that we've seen in some time.

This weekend has a chance to be special. Can Kentucky take down the champ? Will Texas A&M turn up the heat even more in the SEC West race? And don't sleep on the battle of the Tigers in Columbia. Arkansas and Ole Miss usually provide sparks, and Vanderbilt will try to beat Florida for a second straight year.

The league is absolutely bonkers this season. And that's why Im claiming that I came back down to earth on my picks last week with a 2-4 run. I'll try harder this week and get my slate back up to a full five games.

Arkansas at Ole Miss (6:30 p.m./SEC Network)

It seems every week will be a proving ground for Ole Miss. Alabama was huge, beating LSU was even bigger, and now sorting through its demons against the Razorbacks comes into focus.

Specifically, Pete Golding's defense will have to show its physicality against a team, like Alabama, that will try hard to establish the run against the Rebels. While Rocket Sanders appears to be full go, the loss of freshman tight end Luke Hasz clearly stunted the Hogs' offensive production last week.

On the other side, I expect Jaxson Dart and the offense to continue building momentum.

Michael Katz lays out what Ole Miss must do to win, here:

My Prediction: 38-24, Ole Miss

Western Michigan at Mississippi State (11 a.m./SEC Network)

Time to get all the engines firing if you're Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs. The offense has put forth some explosive plays over the last two losses, and they need to get more of that going this weekend.

Up ahead is a bye week and a stretch of crucial league games. Any path to bowl eligibility likely includes Mississippi State going 2-1 against Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

Benjamin Rosenberg shares the keys for Mississippi State on Saturday:

My prediction: 45-13, Mississippi State

SEC Power Rankings

1. Texas A&M

So, as you can probably tell, there's going to be some major shakeup in this week's power rankings. At the end of the day, the Aggies have the deepest defensive front and they haven't missed a beat with Max Johnson at quarterback.

2. Alabama

At the end of the day, if Jalen Milroe stays healthy, it appears the Tide will be able to navigate the league without falling off as some have jumped the gun to predict. The defense is good.

3. Kentucky

This preemptive (see my Week 6 picks below). This program has an identity under Mark Stoops. And I think catching Georgia at this point in the season might just be the lightning in a bottle that the Wildcats need to pull out in front of the SEC East race.

4. Georgia

I'm not exactly staying true to my word with the Dawgs as Im dropping them without actually seeing the loss. But I do think it's coming. All the respect in the world to what Kirby Smart has done with his program, but it's a testament to how difficult it is to stay on top in this league. If they do indeed lose.

5. Ole Miss

The Rebels are getting healthy at a time where many teams are getting beat up. If they stay that way, Ole Miss will be hard for anyone to knock off. Even that team over in Athens.

6. LSU

Everyone is a bit overly concerned about the Tigers, I think. Sure, the secondary is bad, if not worse, than thought following early results. But they still have the best quarterback in the league to go with a war chest of offensive playmakers.

7. Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz may be leading the SEC's most disrespected team. We're seeing why those around the program were excited about this roster coming into 2023. The quarterback play is good, Luther Burden is legit, and the Tigers are already battle tested.

8. Arkansas

Rocket Sanders could be getting healthy at just the right time to rescue the Hogs. But I think it's more likely more losses are coming and the wheels will fall off the Sam Pittman train.

9. Tennessee

The Vols evened their SEC record with a solid win over South Carolina last week, and they're idle this week ahead of a brutal three-game league stretch. Im about where I've been on UT all season. They're not bad, but I don't think they're all that good.

10. Auburn

Go off, Bro. Hugh. Those familar with Hugh Freeze knew he would have the Tigers up for four games this season: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama. But don't get too high on the Tigers when that comes true. The defense is good, but the offense is too one-dimensional.

11. Florida

Lucky for the Gators, Ray Davis won't be on the field this Saturday. He has rushed for more than 400 yards against Florida over the last two season. We've seen this team's potential, but they're too up-and-down to give the benefit of the doubt for now.

12. South Carolina

The Gamecocks will need to show some fight. We know they can get hot under Shane Beamer, but at some point if the losses continue — you have to start wondering where this program goes in the post-Spencer Rattler era.

13. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs will get a win this weekend, but Im not sure I see a league win on the schedule at this point. Perhaps they can catch a defeated Arkansas team in two weeks.

14. Vanderbilt

It's Florida week! Can the Dores do it two years in a row?

More Week 6 picks

LSU (-5.5) at Missouri

This is another offense that is going to stress the LSU secondary, but I think Brian Kelly gets things headed back in the right direction. LSU has more talent, and it'll show late.

Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M

The Aggies have done it before, and they get this one at home. Max Johnson has been around a while, and I think he responds to pressure from Alabama like a veteran.

Kentucky at Georgia (-14.5)

Even if I didn't like to Wildcats to win outright here, I wouldn't think this is a line Georgia's offense can cover.

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5.5)

The Sooners offense has been explosive this season, but they're facing a bear of a challenge this week against the Longhorns' front seven. I like Texas by 10 or more.

Washington State at UCLA (-3.5)

The line reflects these two teams are pretty even on a neutral site, but I don't see it that way. The Cougars are confident and they'll easily reach the 14 point mark this weekend (the most surrendered by the Bruins this season).

