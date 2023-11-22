Picks & Power Rankings: This week is why we love college football

Nov. 22—We love college football for the unique pageantry and emotion it provides. And that is never more brightly on display than during Rivalry Week.

Well, here we are.

Sprinkled around Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas, decorating this week will be a handful of games featuring sides that hate each other. Of course, the highlighted matchups are Ohio State/Michigan, Oregon/Oregon State, and — locally, the Egg Bowl. But don't sleep on other games like Kentucky/Louisville, Clemson/South Carolina, Texas Tech/Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona/Arizona State, Florida/FSU, North Carolina/N.C. State and, of course, the Iron Bowl.

Once Saturday night arrives — it'll start Friday night for select programs — other things like the coaching carousel, conference championship games, the Heisman ceremony and even recruiting will begin to take center stage. But for just a few more days, the games and the pride that is always on the line in bitter rivalry matchups will be the focus of the college football world. Soak it up and enjoy it, because that's the good stuff.

Speaking of, I continue to live over .500 in my against the spread (that's an important note here) picks. I pick seven games a week, and my 4-3 run last week was the fourth time in the last five weeks that I've been over that .500 mark. Don't let that fool you, I'm terrible at this. That's proven by my 42-39-2 ATS record for the season.

Now, on to what we're here for.

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m./ESPN)

If you will, allow me to use a portion of this space to say how much I hate this game being on Thanksgiving. I'm optimistic with Texas and Oklahoma entering the league next year that this scheduling will change in the coming years and families across Mississippi will have their Thanksgiving Day restored.

But with that said, this rivalry is so good. It always delivers drama, whether in the form of a competitive game or Jerry Springer-esque entertainment. On whatever day, at whatever time, in whichever venue that Egg Bowl is played, it will be an exciting experience.

I expect this year's game to have moments in which that is true. Likely limited to the first half, however, as the Rebels just have much more talent this season. Yes, the Bulldogs will be fired up, but they haven't been organized enough from a coaching perspective this season to maximize a pedestrian roster that has battled injuries.

But hey, look at my record. What do I know? My picks have been wrong all season. And Will Rogers would certainly love to go out on a high note with a .500 record in this game, and he might have enough magic left to pull it off.

My Pick: 41-17, Ole Miss

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

This team is on a mission. They've got a different look in their eyes. Insert whatever platitude you like. This team is focused and I don't see anyone stopping them. I'm not convinced Alabama isn't their biggest remaining test.

2. Alabama

The Tide are rolling. And I think there may only be one team that can stop them. As mentioned above, I feel like the SEC championship game could feature the sport's two best teams. Again. And he's the GOAT, so I'm only piling on here, but credit to Nick Saban for the job he and his staff did in rounding this team into its best form.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels need to win the Egg Bowl to make this an historic season. With a win Thursday night, Ole Miss would have its second 10-win regular season in three years. The program had never done that before 2021. With a win in each of the final two games, the program would have its first-ever 11-win season. Lane Kiffin is in line to chase even more history in 2024.

4. LSU

The Tigers, even with an abysmal defense, have failed only three tests this season. With a win on Saturday, and a big performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU could be home to this year's Heisman trophy winner. Though the award could again prove to be just a best-player-on-the-best-team award if it goes to Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.

5. Missouri

This team is good and Eli Drinkwitz has done a fantastic job of getting it in position for a 10-win regular season. But last week's narrow win over Florida was certainly a micro-snapshot of how the season has gone for the Tigers. After a season of unfortunate developments in 2022, they have received all the breaks and close calls this season.

6. Tennessee

Just two weeks ago, the vibes were completely different around Knoxville. Now, as they stand a Vanderbilt win from 8-4, things seem about where they are supposed to be. This team was never competing for the East with Joe Milton at quarterback. But the program is still heading in the right direction.

7. Texas A&M

This is where things take a major dip. The Aggies have been banged up and in turmoil for much of the season, but the defense and talent level still land it in the middle of the pack. Maybe a new head coach can get closer to maximizing this sleeping giant.

8. Auburn

I think Hugh Freeze and the Tigers, on a neutral field, are likely better than the teams below them on this list (duh, that's why I'm putting them here). But ouch, a home loss to New Mexico State will linger. But if you've been reading along with us this season, you might remember me telling you that Freeze would lose one he shouldn't. A blowout loss in the Iron Bowl will only make that bitter taste worse.

9. South Carolina

I'm feeling kind. So the Gamecocks are getting a big boost here after beating Kentucky. Spencer Rattler has been really good for a team that would be nowhere without him this season. Shane Beamer will have a tough time replacing his production next season.

10. Kentucky

Yeah, there's no way to slice it other than this has been a disappointing season for the Wildcats. They landed Devin Leary last offseason in the portal but have managed just six wins headed into a rivalry matchup against Louisville. Is Mark Stoops headed to Iowa? Has he cost himself that job if it comes open?

11. Florida

I'm starting to wonder if Billy Napier is the guy. Now, granted, I go back and forth on it — but I was fairly confident before the season. But that was six losses and a handful of decommitments ago. But, but, but. If freshman QB Max Brown can help the Gators pull off the upset of FSU this week to get to bowl eligibility, maybe things flip again.

12. Mississippi State

The narrative is out there that an Egg Bowl win on Thursday saves the season. If bowl streaks are the goal, that's true. If greater aspirations are there, then it doesn't. But taking home — or keeping, in this case — the Golden Egg always provides for a boost at the end of the season. And MSU could use that right now.

13. Arkansas

YESSSIR. Sam Pittman is staying at Arkansas, Hunter Yurachek has announced. Although I believe the program to just be delaying the inevitable. Which is why the Hogs may land right back here on this list next season.

14. Vanderbilt

The Dores took a step back this season. There's no other way to put it.

More Week 13 picks

Missouri (-7) at Arkansas

The Hogs are banged up and this one means too much for the Tigers.

My Pick: Mizzou covers and wins

Alabama (-14.5) at Auburn

There's no Hugh Freeze magic coming to save the Tigers here.

My Pick: Alabama wins and covers

FSU at Florida (+6.5)

Feel like I could be getting caught up here, but I like the Gators.

My Pick: Florida covers and wins

Oregon State at Oregon (-13.5)

The Ducks won't trip up here. In fact, I think they're going to win the Pac-12.

My Pick: Oregon covers and win

Ohio State (+3.5) at Michigan

Distraction will assist the Buckeyes here.

My Pick: Ohio State covers and wins

