Picks & Power Rankings: SEC plot thickening

Sep. 29—A broken clock can be right twice a day, and sometimes it's your turn to draw the lucky card. However it happened, I was 5-1 with a push on my picks last week, bringing my 2023 record in this column space to 16-11-1.

Speaking of my picks, they'll be SEC-heavy this week, as it's the first week with only seven inter-conference matchups. Things are starting to heat up in the league and around the country, and we could see real separation from contenders and pretenders this weekend.

LSU at Ole Miss (5 p.m./ESPN)

Ole Miss played really well defensively in the first half against Alabama. It's hard to envision the team the Rebels were for two quarters in Tuscaloosa not contending in the SEC West. But since the Mercer game, Pete Golding's defense has seemingly been good for at least one great half of play.

It's when things fall on the offense's shoulders that the Rebels have been shaky this season. Which, naturally, has caused angst among the Ole Miss fan base. Why in year four is a Lane Kiffin-led program struggling to light up the scoreboard? It's a fair question with an answer longer than this space allows.

But alas, opportunity again awaits this Saturday against LSU. The Rebels will almost certainly have to score north of 30 points to beat a dynamic LSU offense quarterback by Jayden Daniels.

My prediction: 42-24, LSU

Alabama at Mississippi State (8 p.m./ESPN)

While a Bulldog win is not impossible, it seems like a good week to comb through and pluck out the positives.

Can Will Rogers put together another good performance, and against an SEC contender this time? Can the secondary limit long balls against an Alabama offense that otherwise struggles through the air?

Mississippi State will have plenty of chances to show that it's improving.

However, Alabama's defensive front has proven to be as strong as usual, and the secondary just keeps getting better. The Tide defense proved against Ole Miss that it's plenty sturdy enough to hold until the offense gets going.

My prediction: 31-13, Alabama

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

Put the track on repeat. The Bulldogs are the beasts of SEC until someone knocks them off. Though, things could get fun if Hugh Freeze can wield some of his offensive magic this weekend.

2. LSU

I'm starting to believe more and more that the Tigers are the best team in the league. With Ole Miss and Alabama up ahead for the right to face Georgia this year, Brian Kelly's team will certainly have the chance to prove that to be true.

3. Alabama

The castle is still standing and there appears to be a fresh group of Rebels that have fallen into the moat. Playcaller Tommy Rees and quarterback Jalen Milroe appeared to sync up in the second half last Saturday. The Tide defense is certainly good enough if the offense finds its footing.

4. Arkansas

So, I was wrong. This spot is not where the top tier ends. There are only three really good teams in the league this year. To prove that point, I'm moving a team who lost up four spots this week. But I love KJ Jefferson, and I like what the offense has done without Rocket Sanders to this point. The defense has issues.

5. Missouri

Perhaps I'm disrespecting the CoMo Tigers by placing them here, but I have a hard time believing they beat Arkansas at the end of the regular season barring injuries. However, Eli Drinkwitz does have his team playing with confidence as conference play ramps up.

6. Ole Miss

Like every team between 4-9 on this list, Ole Miss is good, but how good is yet to be determined. There are issues — and not the ones we would assume — but there are opportunities and time left to prove that they're a top-flight team. The running game has to emerge around Jaxson Dart.

7. Kentucky

It's an understatement to simply say that Mark Stoops has stabilized this program and given it an identity. I'm bullish on Devin Leary and, frankly, the Wildcats are just more dependable than the teams below them on this list.

8. Tennessee

The offense gets it done against inferior opponents, but I don't think things are for real in Knoxville this season. South Carolina is one of the SEC teams on the schedule the Vols should beat, so keep an eye on where things go if they drop one at home this weekend.

9. Texas A&M

I had Texas A&M at No. 4 last week and, after a win, I do feel that's where they belong if healthy. But with Max Johnson taking over at quarterback and Conner Weigman done for the year, I think this team will have to grind out wins against teams in the middle of the pack in the league. Better luck next year, Jimbo.

10. Florida

Billy Napier has gone from deadman walking to Top-25 team with Graham Mertz at quarterback this season. That's kind of representative of how the 2023 college football season has gone to this point.

11. South Carolina

I can't help but wonder, "What will they do when Spencer Rattler is gone?" when watching the Gamecocks this season. While that question doesn't have to be answered yet, it will be on everyone's mind soon if USC stumbles over a difficult upcoming four-game league stretch. While Rattler is playing well, this team has been up and down.

12. Auburn

The honeymoon is over on The Plains. The first loss has struck the Freeze administration, and more are coming. I have no doubt the Tigers will play spoiler at some point this season, but it won't be in either of the next two games.

13. Mississippi State

Mississippi State has problems right now that you just can't win SEC games with. The offensive line is giving no time to Will Rogers and is creating no running lanes. The secondary is porous, and the defensive front is wearing out in games. But there's still hope to find some solutions, I feel.

14. Vanderbilt

No hope for solutions here. It's not how many games will Vandy win, the question is how many games will the Dores cover?

More Week 5 picks

Florida at Kentucky (-1.5)

I expect a grind-it-out game here, so I like the Wildcats. Don't look now — after being under the thumb of the Gators for many years, Kentucky would make it three straight in this series with a win.

Texas A&M (-6) at Arkansas

I think the Aggies are better, but this line feels big considering the advantage Arknasas has at quarterback in this matchup. In fact, I like the Hogs outright. The offense was good in the second half last week, and I think the defense can do enough against Max Johnson.

South Carolina at Tennessee (-12.5)

As I mentioned earlier, the Vols will score big against inferior opponents. I think they score big against the Gamecocks, but I think South Carolina will as well. I think this one is high scoring and closer than the line. Give me Tennessee by 10.

Notre Dame (-5.5) at Duke

If the Irish win this one it'll be a great resume builder, especially coming off the emotional letdown of last week's loss to Ohio State. I think Duke's defense keeps it close and Notre Dame is able to win but unable to cover.

John Luke is the Digital Director for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at john.mccord@djournal.com.