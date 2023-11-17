Picks & Power Rankings: They remember November

Nov. 17—In the words of former Arkansas and Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt: "They remember November." If you know me, you know that I love a good Houston Nutt-ism. But I'm not sure they'll remember this weekend in November. Ole Miss and Mississippi State fans certainly hope not.

It's Pushover Week, on paper, for the Rebels and Bulldogs. Though this MSU team could find its hands full with Southern Miss on Saturday.

Across the country, there are a few good matchups but nothing that says this weekend will be special. But that's the joy of college football. Cherish the games we have left, soak up this weekend's Rivalry Week eve lineup, because something special could happen. And don't forget, next May you'll be yearning for Central Arkansas-Toledo. We'll miss it when it's gone. And we've only got a month and a half left.

Anyways, enough of that. My picks were 4-3 against the spread (ATS) last week. That brings me to 38-36-2 on the season. And I haven't mentioned this all season, so I probably should now: I use lines from DraftKings. No particular reason (constant advertising, maybe). I just do.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Miss (11 a.m./SEC Network+ & ESPN+)

This matchup certainly has more intrigue today than it did a month ago. While the Bulldogs are a two-touchdown favorite, this game could get interesting considering how much it means to Will Hall's program.

The Golden Eagles don't get many opportunities against the in-state SEC schools on the gridiron, so the Bulldogs will obviously get their best shot on Saturday.

Will it be enough? Probably not to win, but USM can certainly garner some respect and keep this thing close. The Eagles have had an up-and-down season (Started 1-0 before losing seven straight) but are winners of back-to-back games coming in.

I like Greg Knox's chances to move to 3-1 as an interim head coach this weekend, though. Here are five keys to the game, according to Benjamin Rosenberg:

My Pick: 34-17, Mississippi State

Ole Miss vs. Louisiana-Monroe (11 a.m./SEC Network)

Ole Miss is Lane Kiffin's program, but this is Jaxson Dart's team. After taking a brutal blow near the end of the Georgia game, the Rebels' leader will start on Saturday. And apparently next year's team will be his, too, as Kiffin announced Thursday night that Dart will return for another season in Oxford.

This program is undeniably heading in the right direction right now. Kiffin has the Rebels headed for a fourth access bowl in a decade and playoff projections throughout the offseason.

Needless to say, this Saturday isn't about ULM. Ole Miss will win easily and setup an important Egg Bowl — at least for the Rebels — next Thursday night.

My Pick: 49-3, Ole Miss

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

Whew. When this team wants to strap on the helmet and knock a team around, they still can. Think that's probably the treatment everyone in their path gets from here out.

2. Alabama

This team has begun to maximize itself. Tommy Rees is unlocking more of Jalen Milroe's potential and I think we should see them in the playoff. Yes, despite the loss to Texas. This team is different in November than it was in September.

3. Ole Miss

"But Missouri played Georgia closer!!" My response to that: I think the Rebels would beat Mizzou on a neutral field. Trying to keep the explainers on these shorter this week, so there.

4. LSU

Jayden Daniels has been phenomenal this season. If RGIII won the Heisman while leading Baylor to a 9-3 regular season in the Big 12, then Daniels can win it with a 9-3 finish in the SEC. We'll see.

5. Missouri

This team is not getting the love it should. What Eli Drinkwitz has done with this bunch this season is a great story. He should probably win SEC Coach of the Year over Lane Kiffin.

6. Tennessee

It's the Vols turn to take a thumping from Georgia this weekend, which will send them to an 8-4 regular season finish. I still think Josh Heupel's program has a title ceiling with the right QB.

7. Kentucky

While the Wildcats could right some of the frustrations of this season by finish with two wins to get to 8-4, a loss to South Carolina this weekend would sting and leave a bad taste going into the offseason.

8. Texas A&M

Not sure this team in its current state could beat the teams below it, but this is the spot the Aggies have earned in 2023.

9. Auburn

Don't look now, but Hugh Freeze is trying to make it four-straight wins going into the Iron Bowl against New Mexico State this weekend. The Tigers got bowl eligible last weekend and seven wins would be a nice jumping-off point for Freeze in Year One.

10. Arkansas

This team has lost to the point the games don't matter much anymore. All eyes are on the Hogs potentially moving on from Sam Pittman at this point. And it's not a given they will.

11. Florida

Still can't understand how this team lost to Arkansas two weeks ago.

12. South Carolina

It's a tall task, but if Shane Beamer can conjure up another strong finish this season, the Gamecocks could salvage a disastrous season by going to a low-tier bowl.

13. Mississippi State

Zac Selmon is navigating the coaching carousel right now, and that's all that matters to Bulldog fans. Though a loss to Southern Miss would be embarrassing.

14. Vanderbilt

The Dores won't lose a game this weekend. That's a positive in Nashville.

More Week 12 picks

Georgia (-10.5) at Tennessee

Kirby Smart has his team on a mission.

My Pick: Georgia wins and covers

Kentucky (+1.5) at South Carolina

The Wildcats will be tested big time on the road, but Mark Stoops' team needs this one.

My Pick: Kentucky wins and covers

Louisville (+1) at Miami

The home crowd won't be a difference-maker and Miami is having to stick with Tyler Van Dyke.

My Pick: Louisville wins and covers

Utah (+1) at Arizona

The Utes are a physical team, and usually finish strong. I like them to control the tempo of this one.

My Pick: Utah wins and covers

Kansas State at Kansas (+9.5)

Even with Jalon Daniels out, the Jayhawks are too big of home dogs in this one.

My Pick: Kansas State wins, Kansas covers

John Luke is the Digital Director for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at john.mccord@djournal.com.