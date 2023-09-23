Picks & Power Rankings: Much to prove this week

Sep. 22—The college football season is ramping up and each week feels like the table is set for tastier and tastier matchups. We'll get into some of those here, but first we look back to another 4-3 week for me on picks. My record through three weeks is an underwhelming 11-10 but hey, we're over .500 so far.

We'll ignore how bad my misses were last week.

Where I was right, however, was LSU and Ole Miss winning by multiple scores. However, Georgia Tech made it more of a game than I expected and LSU ran away in a way that I did not foresee. More on all of this later in my power rankings.

Ole Miss at Alabama (2:30 p.m./CBS)

Well, test day has arrived for Ole Miss. We'll see how much the Rebels have studied up on the Crimson Tide's quarterback Jalen Milroe, their coaching staff org chart and anything else Lane Kiffin felt important enough to tweet out before this game.

We'll know much more about both teams in the trenches — and if they're for real in the SEC West race this year — after Saturday's matchup. My quick take is that if the Ole Miss front seven can contain Milroe then the offense will find enough points to win this things.

Which means, guys like Cedric Johnson must step up if the Rebels are to win this game:

My Prediction: Alabama, 31-21

Mississippi State at South Carolina (6:30 p.m./SEC Network)

Boy, do Zach Arnett, Will Rogers and the Bulldogs need a bounce back in the worst way this week. There's not much good to take out of last week's blowout loss to LSU.

But the good news is South Carolina is very beatable in this matchup. In fact, both teams should be able to attach the other's weaknesses well in this one. I expect it to be close, but the Gamecocks have a better quarterback.

If MSU were to pull off the win, here are five things Benjamin Rosenberg says have to happen:

My Prediction: South Carolina, 30-21

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

I'm not sure the Bulldogs are better than No. 2 at this point, but I do think they will be when it counts. We've said it before, but Kirby Smart's team has plenty of time to get rolling, and I think they'll be going downhill pretty fast by late October.

2. LSU

After dismantling an SEC foe last Saturday, I like where Brian Kelly's team stands. Whatever happens in Tuscaloosa this weekend, I feel like the Tigers will make a statement in the SEC West race over the next two weeks. The offense is explosive and the defense flies around.

3. Alabama

Castles crashing? Tide turning? Maybe. I'll have to see things fall apart a bit more to drop Alabama outside the top tier of the league. But it certainly looks more possible than it has any time outside of Nick Saban's first year on the job.

4. Texas A&M

I know, I know. The Aggies could certainly end right in their 8-4 groove this season, but I think the talent is close to shining through like we've expected since the program's recruiting surge in the NIL era. Conner Weigman is good and the defense has fixable issues.

5. Ole Miss

My top tier for the league this season stops at four. And boy, do the Rebels have a chance to change that this weekend. Lane Kiffin has talked this week like he expects to win, but he's served us stale popcorn against Saban thus far. Gotta win one of these next two to stay with the big boys.

6. Missouri

My biggest shift of the week. There's momentum for Eli Drinkwitz's program. Both this year, and going forward with how his staff is recruiting. If Brady Cook stays healthy, the Tigers could finish second in the SEC East.

7. Kentucky

I'm still a bit bullish on Mark Stoops' team. They're getting better each week as Devin Leary grows more comfortable. If they can go to Athens 5-0 in a couple weeks — and they should — then they'll have a chance at a massive win.

8. Arkansas

The Hogs are close to getting Rocket Sanders back, and they need him. Things are about to get tough for Sam Pittman and company over the next month. The defense has to play better and the team must shake off a home loss to BYU last week.

9. Florida

Turns out Billy Napier may just know what he's doing. This roster is still limited, but the Gators looks more like a team that could overachieve this season than they did in Week 0. In their opening loss to Utah, things appeared to be on the way to turning ugly.

10. Tennessee

Speaking of things turning ugly. I don't expect them to in Knoxville this season, but it sure ain't pretty at this point. Joe Milton is who we thought he was, and he may get the hook. This team is still good enough to be a factor in the East, but at some point it may come time to turn the page to the future.

11. South Carolina

Like Lane Kiffin, Shane Beamer likes to talk when he's winning. He did too soon last week against Georgia. But if the South Carolina of the first half from that game shows up for more than a quarter this weekend, they could get back to .500 on the season.

12. Auburn

The Tigers don't have the quarterback play to be a factor in the league this season. While Hugh Freeze is off to a 3-0 start, the lumps are coming starting this week against TAMU.

13. Mississippi State

I think we all know what we saw last weekend in Starkville. Will Rogers is having a hard time finding himself in a new offense, and the defense will be outmanned for much of the remaining schedule. It'll take a heckuva coaching job by a first-year head coach for things to change for the Bulldogs.

14. Vanderbilt

This team will get the shortest writing here each week. There's just not a lot to say about Clark Lea's bunch, and that was a tough loss last week.

More Week 4 picks

Auburn at Texas A&M (-8.5)

This one won't be close. I expect the Aggies to expose many flaws in the Auburn defense in this one. The interesting angle to follow will be the Tiger offense against D.J. Durkin's defense.

Florida State (-2) at Clemson

The Tigers have quietly rebounded well since the opening blowout loss to Duke. But they're not ready to beat the Noles this season. Better luck next year.

UCLA at Utah (-3.5)

This is a really good quarterback battle with the expected return of Cam Rising for the Utes. If you haven't seen Bruin freshman signal caller Dante Moore yet, then check him out. He's electric. The line isn't quite enough at this spot, though.

Oregon State (-3) at Washington State

The Pac-12 is really good this season. This should be a good matchup. My personal expectations are for it to be great. I like the Beavers to win, but by less than a field goal.

Ohio State (3.5) at Notre Dame

This is a great matchup on paper, but I think it'll be a jumping off point for the Buckeyes. I like Ohio State to win this one big.

John Luke is the Digital Director for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at john.mccord@djournal.com.