Picks & Power Rankings: Gauging scoreboard inflation

Oct. 27—Hey, I was actually over .500 on my picks last week. Even at a modest 4-3 mark, I feel it's worth starting there. I haven't had many positive weeks recently, but I have pulled back to 25-28-2 on the season.

While most SEC fans are looking ahead to a massive week to begin November, I'm going to load up on some favorites in this week's picks and try to build momentum before a tough run next week.

Speaking of next week, Ole Miss will be hosting Texas A&M, Mississippi State will be hosting Kentucky, Alabama will be hosting LSU and Georgia will be hosting Missouri. That's going to be fun.

But let me slow the cart back down and get behind the horse here. There is one highly-intriguing matchup on the docket this weekend.

Mississippi State at Auburn (2:30 p.m./SEC Network)

Rightfully so, there has been much chatter lately about Auburn's 3-2 win over Mississippi State in 2008. For you youngsters, you read that score correctly. Auburn beat Sly Croom's final team by a final score of three to two.

These two teams are evenly matched from a talent perspective, and both are figuring out their quarterback situations, but one has an experienced head coach.

Many are predicting this game to set back the progress of the modern offense (inspired greatly by Mike Leach. RIP). I, however, am adjusting my prediction to account for inflation.

My Pick: 20-14, Auburn

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt (6:30 p.m./SEC Network)

It's homecoming in Oxford this weekend, so Lane Kiffin has been asking his fan base via multiple platforms this week to bring energy. It'll be understandable if the Rebels look like anything but a focused juggernaut against the Commodores this weekend.

And Vanderbilt has the ability to scare a sleepy Ole Miss team. But there's no major concern ahead of next week's pivotal home matchup against Texas A&M, mostly because of the resolve and grit Lane Kiffin's team has shown this season.

My Pick: 45-17, Ole Miss

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

Unlike some pundits out there — I won't say who — I don't think the coming four-game stretch for the Dawgs is the most difficult of all time. But it's certainly the test we've been waiting all semester to see them face. UGA gets Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee over the next five weeks.

2. Alabama

The Tide may feel closer to the pack this season, but it appears they're still the kings of the West (in its final season). In fact, this team just keeps getting better week over week. The question is, do they have enough time to get to a level where they can beat No. 1 on this list?

3. Ole Miss

This is somewhere only the most hopeful Rebel fans had their time at coming into this season. This was supposed to be the build up campaign to a possible CFB Playoff run in an expanded field in 2024. But Ole Miss just keeps finding ways to win games.

4. LSU

Quietly, or not depending on how closely you've been watching, Jayden Daniels might be the best quarterback in college football. And the Tigers will get their shot to put the first SEC strike on Alabama's resume next week. I think it's not an impossible task.

5. Missouri

Mizzou fans have to be on cloud nine right now. The Tigers are on a bye — perfectly timed, I might add — ahead of their shot against Georgia. No one is laughing at Eli Drinkwitz or his team right now. They could actually win that game and the East.

6. Tennessee

The Vols had won three straight before falling to Alabama last weekend. If Josh Heupel's team can pull off another three-game streak ahead of a matchup against Georgia, this season was better than it looked like it would be following a loss to Florida in September.

7. Kentucky

You can't say Mark Stoops hasn't created stability for a program that lacked it before his arrival. But the Wildcats desperately need to get at least three wins over their last five games, or it will be fair to ask tough questions.

8. Texas A&M

I know the Aggies have semi-valid excuses this season with an injury to QB1 Conner Weigman, but why do we continue to expect too much of this program that has clearly shown us what it is under Jimbo Fisher? Maybe it's time for him to call Connor Stallions. He helped Jim Harbaugh turn the corner at Michigan.

9. Florida

It's hard to place the Gators much higher on this list (though they certainly have the momentum to get to the eight-spot), but I think I've underrated Billy Napier's team this season. If Graham Mertz has a big game against Georgia, watch things get interesting.

10. Auburn

The Tigers will get a chance to defend this seeding on Saturday. Hugh Freeze is a better coach than Zach Arnett at this point but is at a slight talent disadvantage in Year One at their respective programs.

11. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs got the first SEC win of the Arnett era last weekend. There's momentum in Starkville. The program must keep that flame alive on The Plains this weekend.

12. South Carolina

This team may be close to kicking the bucket on bowl eligibility. In fact, a loss this weekend to Texas A&M could likely do it. This program had momentum coming into 2023, but it's gone.

13. Arkansas

Ouch. All around. I hurt for Sam Pittman and K.J. Jefferson with how things have fallen apart with the departure of both coordinators from a season ago. May things have a positive reset with offensive playcaller Dan Enos out of the picture.

14. Vanderbilt

This team keeps fighting. They've given Ole Miss a couple of scares in the Clark Lea era. If the Rebels aren't focused Saturday night, they could do it again.

More Week 9 picks

South Carolina (+16) at Texas A&M

The Gamecocks aren't great, and they won't win, but they can cover that line against the Aggies.

My Pick: South Carolina loses, but covers

Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky

A few weeks ago I would've loved the Wildcats here, but the turntables have turned.

My Pick: Vols cover

Oregon (-6.5) at Utah

This will be a good game. Utah showed last week that even without Cam Rising they are still a contender in the final year of the Pac-12. But Oregon wins here, and it's by at least a touchdown.

My Pick: Oregon covers

Duke at Louisville (-4.5)

This one will be close, but I feel comfortable Louisville covers the number in a win.

My Pick: Louisville covers

Colorado (+15.5) at UCLA

I wasn't great when picking Colorado earlier this season, and I certainly respect UCLA. I think the Bruins build a big lead that the Buffs eat into late.

My Pick: UCLA wins, Colorado covers

