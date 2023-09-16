Picks & Power Rankings: Feeling old, breaking down

Sep. 15—It's been a rough week. Not because I was 4-3 on my picks last week and my SEC power rankings need major shifting, but mainly because I'm nursing a bum shoulder.

After Ole Miss finished up a gritty road win over Tulane last Saturday, I went out in the backyard to play some football before the Mississippi State kickoff. A few x-rays and a broken shoulder blade later, I'll be okay. But I need to be better on picks.

And why do people keep blaming this injury on age? I'll turn 30 next month. Sheesh, do I already have to begin hearing about how old I am?

I keep betting against Coach Prime, but maybe I've finally learned my lesson.

LSU at Mississippi State (11 a.m./ESPN)

After stopping Jayden de Laura and the Arizona offense just short last week, Mississippi State gets a step up in difficulty this week with Jayden Daniels and LSU coming to town.

The Bulldogs last defeated the Tigers under then first-year head coach Mike Leach to open the 2020 season. Perhaps the program can recreate similar magic in Zach Arnett's first SEC game as head coach.

If so, it'll almost surely feature big time plays from Jo'Quavious Marks and Jett Johnson.

My prediction: 27-13, LSU

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss (6:30 p.m./SEC Network)

The Rebels are 2-0, but much like the program's undefeated start in 2022 there are plenty of questions still unanswered.

With Alabama on the horizon, Ole Miss must play focused against Georgia Tech. The running game has to get going, and that starts up front with the offensive line. The defense must play more physical, starting with the linebacker position.

The positives are there as well. Jaxson Dart has taken a step forward and the defense has played plenty well enough to win in the first two week.

My prediction: 41-10, Ole Miss

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

They'll stay here until someone knocks them off. There's still plenty of time to figure out the offense, but I do question the ceiling of the unit this season.

2. Alabama

With news out of Tuscaloosa that Tyler Buchner will get the start against USF, Alabama appears to be making the move that many have called for this season. As mentioned above, Ole Miss must be aware of the Tide next week, and it appears Nick Saban also knows he must have his best 11 ready to go by next week.

3. LSU

FSU is really good. And I think it's possible LSU is able to repeat what they did last season following a loss to the seminoles. We'll find out much more about the Tigers this weekend.

4. Tennessee

Even if the Vols have to change direction at quarterback this season, I like the Vols in this slot. Teams behind this point have too much to prove to cross over past Tennessee.

5. Ole Miss

There are a couple of ways to look at the Tulane win, but the Rebels have to feel good about the way the defense finished off the game and how Jaxson Dart is playing this season. But if they don't get the running game going quickly, things could get difficult in the coming month.

6. Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson's experience is a beauty to watch. But the ceiling of Sam Pittman's team in 2023 depends on Rocket Sanders getting back and getting to full speed. SEC play will start next week.

7. Kentucky

The Wildcats clearing haven't fully clicked just yet, but I still things will be good when they do. Mark Stoops knows how to coach defense and Kentucky gets a slow ramp up in conference play with Vandy and Florida to start.

8. Texas A&M

The Aggies take the first big drop of the season for me, but not because they let things get away late against Miami. The first loss was always going to bring friction, and I think we will now see a team that doesn't know how to win a struggle. They're still talented, but there's potential that things bottom out again in College Station.

9. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are really good on defense. Last season Nathaniel Watson was the star of Mississippi State's fantastic linebacker tandem, but 2023 is the year of Jett Johnson thus far. The offense needs to find its way, and there's reason to believe the correct formula will come together for Kevin Barbay in time.

10. Auburn

Whew. The offense isn't great. While things could certainly get better, it could be a slow build. The Tigers don't exactly have that kind of time, though, as a brutal five-game SEC stretch looms.

11. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have trouble blocking up front, which is why they sit this low for me at this time. I actually think Spencer Rattler has shown well to start the season, but USC has a tough two weeks against a set of Bulldogs that are physical on defense.

12. Florida

Hey, the Gators are up a spot. This is a year to just grit your teeth and smile through the pain. Stay the course, get the croots to campus and see what Billy Napier can do with another shot at getting a quarterback in the portal.

13. Missouri

Could be a long season in CoMo. Feels like a beatdown is coming this week for the Tigers. And it won't get much easier at any point from here. I wonder what the future holds for this program after this season.

14. Vanderbilt

Speaking of how bad things could get for Missouri, the Commodores have to be looking at that matchup in two weeks with wide eyes.

More Week 3 picks

Minnesota at UNC (-7)

P.J. Fleck's group may not win, but they'll row the boat fast enough to keep this one closer than the number.

Washington (-16.5) at Michigan State

Under new leadership, I think the Spartans will be just motivated enough to cover this large line. Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies will stay undefeated, but I think they'll be tested.

Vanderbilt (-4.5) at UNLV

Barry Odom will no doubt be looking to stamp his first big win at a new job down with this one. And I believe he has just enough to give Clark Lea and the weakest link of the SEC a test they can't pass.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia (-2.5)

The Mountaineers offense has been splashy, but Pittsburgh got things going on that side to end last week's loss against Cincinnati. This should be a good one, but I like WV to win and cover.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers (-7)

I never thought I would like the Scarlet Knights and this big of a line against a Power 5 program. So heck yeah I'm going to take it.

