Picks & Power Rankings: Down the stretch we go

Oct. 20—For those of you kindred souls that wait all year for college football only to have the season whiz by in an instant, I'm thinking of you this week.

Since last November, the Ole Miss-Auburn matchup has been something I've looked forward to. In the summer, I wondered how I would make it through such a tense week.

And yet, the game has arrived as quickly as this week did.

On a side note, because I feel like it's an obligation in this space, I'll note that my record last week was 2-4-1 — bringing my season record to 21-25-2. Do with that information what you will as you read on.

Ole Miss at Auburn (6 p.m./ESPN)

Even for the most Ole Miss-focused fans out there, this matchup has to feel more Lane vs. Hugh than Rebels vs. Tigers.

There is no doubt, to the winner will go the spoils. What do I mean? Oh, just keep an eye on postgame comments from the victorious coach. It should be fun. Well, depending on what side you're rooting for.

My Prediction: 37-24, Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Arkansas (11 a.m./ESPN)

This game feels big for both sides. It's a game both teams have circled as one they can get in a ridiculously competitive conference.

KJ Jefferson didn't win in his Mississippi homecoming this season, but he has another shot to beat a school from his home state. Jefferson missed this matchup last season, but he'll be the focal point on Saturday.

Both teams will live with the ground game and this one could come down to which team is more equipped to be less one-dimensional.

Kentucky looks vulnerable, and the Egg Bowl is the Egg Bowl, but the chances for the Bulldogs to get a league win if it misses this opportunity grow grim.

My Prediction: 44-27, Arkansas

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

The Dawgs keep eatin' and I have no reason to believe they can't continue to win game with Brock Bowers out. Three weeks ago I wouldn't have said that, but the offense has gotten going in the last two weeks and there are plenty of wideouts on this team.

2. Alabama

The Tide aren't burying teams this season, but they aren't beating themselves either. I have a hard time seeing Alabama let go of its hold on the SEC West down the stretch.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels should finish at least 9-3, right? And 10-2 is on the table. That's how it appears, but make no mistake about it — Ole Miss will face fierce challenges against Auburn this week and Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night. The Rebels still have to prove it in the back half of the season.

4. LSU

The Tigers defense put together its best result since the SEC opener against Mississippi State last weekend. If they can make Alabama similarly one-dimensional in two weeks, watch out.

5. Missouri

If you're impressed with Ole Miss being 5-1 at the break, then you have to be equally or more impressed with what Eli Drinkwitz has done with less offensive weapons this season in Columbia. They'll get their chance to win the SEC East in two weeks.

6. Tennessee

The Vols have continued to stack wins on top of that embarrassing Florida loss. Their season will be determined by the middle two weeks of November when they face Missouri (on the road) and Georgia (at home).

7. Kentucky

Mark Stoops has a week off to get the wheels back on in Lexington. The last two games have been humbling, and the next five weeks present many challenges. If the Wildcats can get better play from quarterback Devin Leary, I like their chances to finish 3-2.

8. Texas A&M

The Aggies desperately need to take care of business and get back to .500 in road games this season (1-2 coming in) against South Carolina. Beyond that, they probably need to split Ole Miss and LSU to get to eight wins. They have a reputation to uphold.

9. Arkansas

Whew, talk about a tough stretch. The Hogs have lost five in a row, but only one of those losses came by more than a possession. But it's time for Sam Pittman to get right if he's going to keep his job. All games left are winnable.

10. Florida

Don't look now, but Billy Napier has the Gators one win from bowl eligibility at the bye. Getting across that line will be a different story, though, as Florida faces only one unranked team in its final five games.

11. Auburn

I've said it all season, Hugh will get his team up for Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn. I expect a strong effort from Auburn this week. Beyond Saturday, though, things appear headed for a slide on The Plains. Something doesn't feel right there at the moment. It's written all over Hugh Freeze's face.

12. South Carolina

They're capable of beating bad teams, but that's it. Maybe Shane Beamer can get things kicked into gear down the stretch.

13. Mississippi State

I'll give the Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt for being unmotivated against Western Michigan, but the defense has to step up in Starkville.

14. Vanderbilt

Our good ole trusty anchor did nice things against Georgia, but the way Clark Lea managed the clock late says a lot.

More Week 8 picks

Penn State at Ohio State (-4.5)

The Nittany Lions have looked good, but I'm not sold on Drew Allar being what they need to win a title yet.

Pick: Ohio State

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (-3.5)

The Cowboys have been the better team recently.

Pick: Oklahoma State

Duke at Florida State (-14.5)

I think the Seminoles win, and recent results have suggested they can cover the line. I just think it's a bit too high.

Pick: Duke

Clemson (-3) at Miami

This line is too small. The Canes are bruised and Clemson is good enough defensively to separate big time here.

Pick: Clemson

Utah at USC (-7)

The question is, will the Utes' offense go off against the Trojans' defense? Or will the USC offense run off and leave a Utah team that struggles to find balance? Again, I like USC to win but by less than the number.

Pick: Utah

