Picks & Power Rankings: Bouncing back

Oct. 13—Oof.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the madness that was college football last Saturday, I surely would like to forget how poorly my prognostications performed.

I went all in with upset picks on Texas A&M (over Bama) and Kentucky (over Georgia) that fell painfully flat. To top it off, I went a miserable 1-6 on my Week 6 picks to put my overall 2023 record at 19-21-1.

If you want to jump ship at this point, I would certainly understand. But the best part of being a fan is picking yourself up after defeat and getting ready to be hurt again. So that's kind of what we'll try to do here.

Where Ole Miss, Mississippi State stand at the midway point

How you feel this bye week (for Mississippi State and Ole Miss fans) likely depends on what colors you wear.

Ole Miss made it to the midway checkpoint at 5-1, which is likely a game better than most would have predicted. It hasn't been easy for the Rebels, but in a way it's developed character for a team that will look to finish stronger than it did in 2022.

The defense still has questions to answer, but at times Pete Golding's unit has been the reason the Rebels won. Offensively, the offensive line play has to remain consistent but Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weiss Jr. have been able to navigate injuries around stellar play from junior quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Meanwhile, the vibes in Starkville aren't great. The product on the field is as bas as it's been over any stretch since before the Dan Mullen era. Making it worse, those around the program bucked against outside expectations ahead of this season due to experience on the roster.

The bye week could be the reset the Bulldogs needed to find answers on both sides of the ball. The quarterback rotation will be a key to the second half of the season and getting an SEC win. I'm not exactly sure how that situation shakes out, or if Will Rogers will be fully healthy and ready to go when the Bulldogs play Arkansas next Saturday.

On the other side of the ball, things have been disappointing with the program making the shift back to a defensive identify upon the hire of Zach Arnett. There may be speed and talent deficiencies in the secondary that even a healthy front can't overcome for this unit. The good news? LSU is winning with a worse secondary, so it's doable in the league this season if the offense can produce.

My Prediction: No games this week, so I'll predict how Ole Miss and MSU will finish the season.

Mississippi State gets Southern Miss, but no SEC teams. Bulldogs finish 4-8.

Ole Miss split the two toughest games in the first half of the schedule, but will drop the two toughest in the back half of the year. Rebels finish 9-3.

SEC Power Rankings

1. Georgia

Welp. I should've stuck to my guns and kept the Dawgs at No. 1 until they said I could drop them. Back on board now. This team turned a corner and could be on a path to another title.

2. Alabama

They don't have the same ceiling as Georgia, but Nick Saban's team shut the door behind them after entering the top-tier of the league hierarchy this season.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels are the least flawed of the pack that is 3 through 9 in the SEC. And they have arguably the best quarterback in the league.

4. LSU

Like Ole Miss did against them, the Tigers came-from-behind to survive Missouri last week. Jayden Daniels is phenomenal, but that secondary is one of the worst units in the SEC.

5. Kentucky

The Wildcats took a hard fall in their title bout last Saturday, but the Wildcats are still good enough to have their way with the rest of the SEC East.

6. Missouri

Last week was a tough loss, but the Tigers have to feel good heading into a crucial stretch. This offense is hard to defend, but the defense will have four unique tests over the next month.

7. Texas A&M

Yeah, I drank the Kool-Aid and got entranced by the Aggie Yell leaders. I thought, even with backup Max Johnson, this team was ready to take the big step. They're not. And now that they're out of playoff contention, I think the wheels could come off the tracks in College Station.

8. Tennessee

For reasons mentioned above, a lot of people are high on the Vols to beat the Aggies this week. I don't see it, but UT is clearly not in the bottom group of the SEC East — as it seemed when they took a 29-16 punch from Florida in Week 3.

9. Arkansas

This is line. The Hogs are the last of the middle group of the SEC this season. KJ Jefferson is having a tough year in a new system that doesn't fit him like Kendall Briles' offense did. And the response to losses in Fayetteville is concerning.

10. Auburn

While the Tigers are too one dimensional to be a competitive team in the SEC week in and week out, Hugh Freeze is absolutely going to pick off a contender down the stretch. Who will it be? Two big opportunities left in October.

11. Florida

The Gators defense sets them apart from the rest of this group. The offense can get hot.

12. South Carolina

When you can't win the line of scrimmage, you're going to have a long season in the SEC.

13. Mississippi State

Unlike teams above them, I feel like the Bulldogs will continue to fight as losses mount. That may be the answer to whether or not the program moves on from Zach Arnett at season's end.

14. Vanderbilt

The Dores have little chance to win a league game until the calendar turns to November. And that's as hopeful as I can be here.

My Week 7 picks

Florida at South Carolina (-2.5)

This one has a chance to be really fun. Love the coaching battle here. It's a 3-point win or a loss for Florida here. Chomp chomp.

Pick: Florida

Miami at North Carolina (-3)

How do you recover from a stunner like the Canes suffered last week? Not by walking into a sleeping contender. Tar Heels make a statement this week.

Pick: UNC

Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)

My favorite matchup of the week. The Wildcats rebound.

Pick: Kentucky

Oregon at Washington (-3)

Both of these teams are legit, I just think the Ducks are more complete.

Pick: Oregon

Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3)

The Aggies are so talented. They'll win the line of scrimmage and pull ahead late in this one.

Pick: TAMU

Tulane (-5) at Memphis

The Wave pick up a nice road win AND grab a tricky cover.

Pick: Tulane

UCLA at Oregon State (-3.5)

The Beavers are hard to beat at home. I think they win, but only by a field goal.

Pick: UCLA

