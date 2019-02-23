Here are all the picks the Patriots have in the 2019 NFL draft originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NFL Draft is drawing nearer and nearer. Scheduled to take place from April 25-27 in Nashville, NFL teams are starting to get geared up for draft season. With compensatory picks now distributed, there is more known about which teams are in a position to control the draft. And one of them could be the Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots were awarded four compensatory selections on Friday. These picks were awarded due to the losses of free agents Malcolm Butler (Titans), Nate Solder (Giants), Danny Amendola (Dolphins), and Cameron Fleming (Cowboys) last offseason. It increased their impressive draft haul from eight potential picks to 12 and, even more impressively, they were able to land two third-round picks, giving them six picks in the top 101.

With those picks now in tow, here's a look at the Pats' 2019 full list of choices:

First round: 32nd overall – original

Second: 56th overall – via Chicago

Second: 64th overall – original

Third: 73rd overall – via Detroit

Third: 97th overall - Solder compensatory

Third: 101st overall - Butler compensatory

Fourth: 134th overall - original

Sixth: 205th overall - Amendola compensatory

Seventh: 239th overall - via Philadelphia

Seventh: 243rd overall - via Cleveland

Seventh: 246th overall - original

Seventh: 252nd overall - Fleming compensatory























The Patriots have a lot of options with these 12 picks, but Phil Perry's latest seven-round mock has the team targeting offense early and often with their selections.

Story continues

Of course, it is notable that all these picks are highly unlikely to remain with the Patriots. The team did make eight draft-day trades last year, and that's how they acquired some of these extra picks. Bill Belichick will have the power needed to move up and down the board as he pleases, so trades seem bound to happen again this year.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.