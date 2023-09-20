Picks for historic college football Week 4 schedule in the College Football Fix

Deion Sanders and Colorado continue to be the story in college football after their dramatic defeat of Colorado State in double overtime to extend their record to 3-0. Now the 19th-ranked Buffaloes hit the road to face No. 11 Oregon in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The game is one of seven matchups of ranked opponents on a historic college football weekend. Among the other showdowns are No. 4 Ohio State traveling to No. 9 Notre Dame in a game that matches two of the biggest programs in college football that rarely meet on the field despite being geographic neighbors.

Also part of the seven games are three Pac-12 clashes. In addition to the aforementioned Colorado-Oregon meeting, there are games with UCLA traveling to Utah and Washington State hosting Oregon State.

In other news, Michigan State told Mel Tucker it planned to fire the coach for cause amid an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint. What happens next and who might the Spartans hire to replace Tucker?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address these topics and more this week's version of the College Football Fix.

Follow The College Football Fix Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

