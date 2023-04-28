What picks the Chicago Bears have remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

Here are the picks Bears have in Draft Days 2 and 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway and the Chicago Bears made their first pick on Thursday night, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The Bears had the chance to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9, but traded down to No. 10 for a fourth-round pick in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles used the No. 9 pick to select Carter.

The Bears head into Day 2 of the NFL Draft with three picks to make in a span of 11 picks between the end of the second round and the beginning of the third round.

The Bears don’t have their own second round pick since they sent it to Pittsburgh in exchange for Chase Claypool part way through last season.

That pick would've been the first of the second round and 32nd overall. General manager Ryan Poles could look to trade up to make a pick earlier in the round.

How many picks do the Bears have left in 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears started the NFL Draft with a total of 10 draft picks. The Bears made a single pick in the first round, selecting Wright at No. 10.

The Bears now have nine remaining picks. For Friday night, which are the second and third round, the Bears have three picks. Chicago has two in the second round and one in the third.

On Saturday, Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Bears have six picks in total, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.

The sixth-round is the lone without a Bears pick.

List of Bears remaining picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Here is a full list of the Bears remaining picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 2: No. 53 (from BAL)

Round 2: No. 61 (from SF through CAR)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

The Bears received one extra pick in this year’s NFL draft on Thursday when the league announced which teams earned compensatory picks. The Bears were awarded an extra seventh round pick, No. 258 overall. It will be the second-to-last pick in the draft.

Compensatory picks, or comp picks, are awarded at the ends of rounds three through seven. The picks are awarded to teams who lost more impactful players in free agency than they gained in free agency in the previous offseason.

Their sixth round pick belongs to the Dolphins due 2021’s Jakeem Grant trade.

Last year, Poles’ first selection came at No. 39, where he picked Kyler Gordon.

