What picks do the Browns own in the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL draft has come to a close as the Cleveland Browns utilized seven picks to add tremendous value to their roster every step of the way despite lacking both a first and second round selection. Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL draft, however, what selections do the Browns currently hold?

It remains a fluid situation to this point as the Browns could still earn compensatory picks along the way. The Browns have a total of eight picks in next year’s draft at this point. Here are the selections the Browns have as we remain a year away from Detroit, Michigan.

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

5th round pick (via CAR)

Thanks, Baker Mayfield.

6th round pick (via HOU)

6th round (via BAL)

7th round

7th round (via ATL)

