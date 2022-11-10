The picks are in: Here is Auburn Wire’s forecast of week 11’s SEC slate

Auburn Football returns to Jordan-Hare with confidence after just missing a win at Mississippi State in week 10.

The Tigers turned a 24-6 halftime deficit into a 33-33 tie at the end of regulation. They could not get the win, though, as Mississippi State scored a touchdown in overtime to pull off the thrilling 39-33 win over Auburn.

Auburn has now shaken that loss off and hopes to snap its current five-game losing streak this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium when they host Texas A&M.

There are other intriguing matchups across the conference, including No. 11 Alabama at No. 9 Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide looks to get back on track after suffering an overtime loss at LSU last week, which makes their road to the College Football Playoff more challenging. An Ole Miss win would all but send LSU to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

Here is a look at how Auburn Wire’s Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells see this weekend’s SEC action playing out.

Missouri at Tennessee

Taylor Tennessee J.D. Tennessee River Tennessee

LSU at Arkansas

Taylor LSU J.D. LSU River LSU

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Taylor Kentucky J.D. Kentucky River Kentucky

Alabama at Ole Miss

Taylor Ole Miss J.D. Alabama River Alabama

South Carolina at Florida

Taylor Florida J.D. Florida River Florida

Georgia at Mississippi State

Taylor Georgia J.D. Georgia River Georgia

Texas A&M at Auburn

Taylor Auburn J.D. Auburn River Auburn

