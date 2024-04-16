New pickleball venue opening in Placer County

(FOX40.COM) — The popular game of pickleball has a new venue in Placer County as the City of Lincoln prepares to unveil its new complex on Saturday.

Six brand new courts will be opened at the city’s downtown area McBean Park during what they are calling “The Big Dill” grand opening.

During the grand opening event, there will be youth and adult contests, skill challenges, demonstrations, presentations and a small tournament with four teams from the Lincoln Fire Department.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also include food trucks, music, raffle and giveaways.

