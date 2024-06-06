Pickleball tournament

Jun. 5—More than 1,000 professional and amateur pickleball players competed in the CIBC Texas Open this past weekend at the Oasis Pickleball Club in Rockwall.

A big crowd watched the competition, including a national TV audience on Fox.

The players had to deal at times with stormy weather and weather delays.

Ben Johns, the No. 1 ranked player in the Professional Pickleball Association, had to come from behind to defeat Chris Haworth in the men's singles finals. Haworth, in his first PPA final, won the first set 11-2. Johns rallied to win the next two sets, 11-3 and 11-9.

It was the fifth singles title of the year for Johns and the 38th of his career. He's now won at least one gold medal in 21 straight tournaments.

Lea Jansen, the women's singles winner, also had to rally as she defeated Salome Devidze, 9-11, 11-7, 11-2 in the finals.

It was the fourth career PPA singles title for Jansen and her second this year.

Devidze upset the former Texas Open champion Anna Leigh Waters in the semifinals, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Waters pared with Catherine Parenteau to win the women's doubles finals, 11-3, 11-3, 11-4, over Lucy Kovalova and Callie Smith. It was Parenteau and Waters' sixth PPA title this year and their 17th as partners.

It was Kovalova-Smith's second final this season. They've won eight doubles titles.

That match was televised live on Fox.

Dylan Frazier and J.W. Johnson defeated Dekel Bar and Matt Wright, 9-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4, in the men's doubles finals. It was the third straight tournament win for Frazier and Johnson and their ninth as a team.

Bar and Wright made the finals by defeating the Johns brothers, Ben and Collin, 11-7, 11-9 in the semifinals.

A Fox TV audience watched the third and fourth sets.

Waters and Ben Johns teamed up to win the mixed doubles finals, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9, over Jorja Johnson and J.W. Johnson as a national TV audience watched on Fox.

Waters and Johns have won six titles together this year and 33 in their careers.

John Isner, a former tennis professional whose serve was once clocked at 157.2 mph, competed in men's doubles. He and partner Wyatt Stone lost 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the round of 64 to Jay Wang and Sep Attar.