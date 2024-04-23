Pickleball returns to Wollman Rink at Central Park

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Pickleball is here to stay in New York City, thanks to a partnership with Central Park’s Wollman Rink.

The sport is returning to Wollman Rink on May 1, with 14 permanent new courts. The new courts, “lay the foundation for a best-in-class experience for new and returning players.”

The three-year partnership with CityPickle and Wollman Park Partners hopes to make pickleball accessible for more people, offer 182 hours of daily play, and affordable pricing options.

Things to do around NYC

The courts can reserved for up to eight players, starting at $10 per player during off-peak times and $12.50 per player during peak hours. There will also be six hours of Community Play a day at $5 per person, which includes a free paddle rental.

“Last year, this partnership offered tens of thousands the opportunity to experience play and community on the most iconic court location in the world, in the heart of Central Park,” said Co-Founder of CityPickle Mary Cannon.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.