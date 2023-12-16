Pickleball points: Here are some paddle drills beginners can do at home

Here are five paddle drills you can do at home, and this is for beginners.

I'm highlighting a new coach this week. He goes by Davis Pickleball and here is his video. Watch it several times.

These are the warm-up drills that I introduce to my beginners. Davis says that you should do about 30 seconds for each drill.

Ball-handling: Forehand touches

Ball-handling: Backhand touches

Alternating touches, forehand, then backhand, one side, other side

Add edge touches: Forehand, backhand, edge, repeat. It really works on your hand-eye coordination

Touch and ball control: Soft hands! Toss the ball up, soften your paddle, and "catch" the ball without a bounce. These are called ball catches. Do these on both the backhand and forehand sides.

Paddle roll: Just rolling the ball from one side of your paddle to the other side of your paddle. Cradle the ball nad roll it from one side to the other side. Relax your wrist, your hand and your grip.

Topspin drill, using an aid like the Topspin Pro Tool (see more at topsinpro.com)

Pickleball points

What are some great ways to rotate through games with a small group, where you play with different partners?

Organize an up-and-down tourney: Players compete with one partner for a time-limit game. When the time limit is reached, the winning team moves up and splits, and the losing team moves down and splits. If the score is tied at time limit, you would play sudden death, next point wins.

Play a rotating partners tournament: Each player is assigned a number, and they will play one game with each other player in their skill group. Keep track of your wins and points. There are brackets online that help you organize the rotation system. This is a great way to challenge yourself to compete with different partners. You may also meet new players that you could play with in the future. Your goal is to be able to compete against other teams, no matter the strength or weakness of your partner.

I offer rotating partner events at all my round robins, and this is a great way to test your skills, and to meet new peeps for Pickleball.

My tourney at Demuth this Sunday is full, but my next event is the Paddle in the New Year-Round Robin at Palm Desert Civic Center Park on Dec. 31, 2023. Email Mary to enter mgbarsaleau@gmail.com. All my events are posted on PickleballBrackets.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Pickleball points: Here are some paddle drills beginners can do at home