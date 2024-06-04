Pickleball on the move: venue change for new pickleball courts

Jun. 3—Haywood County will add six more pickleball courts to its inventory — enough to bring in tournament play that could generate $82,000 in community economic benefits with each event.

The courts will be built at Lake Junaluska — a change of course from the initial plan to build outdoor pickleball courts on the county's own Allens Creek Park.

Plans were solidified when the Haywood County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Lake Junaluska Assembly. The county will provide $290,000 to upgrade the courts and the restroom facilities near the pool area on the Assembly grounds.

The Assembly will pay 20% of the project cost, maintain the improvements and oversee any tournament play at the site.

The plan is far different than the original one approved in 2022 when the county authorized $345,000 from federal Covid stimulus funding for pickleball courts at the Allens Creek Park.

David Francis, the county economic development director, told the commissioners the project was bid out twice. The first time, no bids were received. The second time a single bid came in so high there was no way to value-engineer plans to build it within budget.

"We were going to try another round of bidding this spring when Ken approached us about courts," Francis said, referring to Ken Howle, executive director at Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center.

Under the new plan, the county's six courts, along with the existing ones on the Assembly grounds, will provide a total of 10 courts, the magic number to bring in tournament play.

"This isn't just about outdoor recreation," Francis said. "It's about economic development. This is a good example of how a public/private partnership can benefit the community. ... The price is far lower than what we could have built them for at Allens Creek."

Howle thanked the commissioners for their willingness to explore the idea and ultimately support it.

Commissioner Tom Long pointed out the county was getting 10 courts for less than what it would cost to build six new pickleball courts from scratch. He said he's long-appreciated the recreation opportunities at Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center that have been open to all in the county.

"When I first heard this I thought this was a home run for everybody," he told Howle. "We get more bang for the buck. Thank you."

Commissioner Jennifer Best recalled that she cast the only vote against funding pickleball two years ago.

"My reason was that I was not confident it was our best program (to fund)," she said. "I feel skipping ahead really checks all of the boxes. It's an ideal public-private partnership. There are established groups of pickleball players who are very passionate about it."

Best said she was originally hesitant about the partnership and researched to learn if this was the best move for the county. With the assembly taking over maintenance and handling the day-to-day operations, she concluded the memorandum of understanding was good for everybody and spoke in favor of the improved program.

"It's always neat when we can all work together," she said.

The project cost was lowered, Howle said, because the existing courts already on site provided the base to build on and the site work had already been done.

"This gives us an opportunity to repurpose facilities for what's become a popular sport around the county," he said.