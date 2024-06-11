Pickleball Is the Fastest-Growing Sport in America, and Reebok Just Made a New Shoe For It

Pickleball is red-hot, and Reebok now has a shoe for the sport.

The athletic brand revealed the Nano Court on Tuesday, the newest shoe in its acclaimed Nano Training Shoe franchise. In a statement, Reebok described the Nano Court as a performance court shoe built for sports including pickleball, padel and tennis, and was created with a focus on grip, stability and durability.

“As the Official Shoe of Fitness, it’s our mission at Reebok to continue to evolve the Nano franchise to meet the needs of any and all activities,” Reebok product director Tal Short said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dominance in the performance footwear market to the court.”

Reebok equipped the Nano Court with Flexweave Pro uppers. These uppers, the brand explained, are made with its most durable Flexweave knit yet, with zoned stability yarns for support where it’s needed most. Also, Reebok added its ToeTection Guard for durability at the toe box, and its 360 Comfort Booty anatomical booty upper construction for a locked-in fit.

Underfoot, Reebok opted for its Griptonite rubber outsoles in a herringbone design for grip on any surface, and its new Floatride Court foam cushioning compound that it stated was developed specifically for court sports with energy return and comfort in mind.

Reebok Nano Court.

To promote the Nano Court, Reebok enlisted professional pickleball champion “Hurricane” Tyra Black for a campaign.

“Reebok’s entrance into pickleball and performance court sports is monumental,” Black said in a statement. “Having the best footwear option — both at the professional and amateur level — is crucial to your success and fun on the court. Thanks to the new Nano Court, you can take your game to the next level.”

The Reebok Nano Court arrives June 20 via Reebok.com and at select retailers worldwide, and will come with a $120 retail price. It will be offered in a variety of unisex and women’s colorways.

Reebok is launching the Nano Court as pickleball continues to rise. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) 2024 Topline Report, there were 13.6 million participants in 2023, a 51.8 percent increase over the year prior. And since 2020, the sport has grown 223.5 percent.

The SFIA confirmed in 2023 that pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row.

