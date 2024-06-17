Pickleball courts plan gets green light

Pickleball is said to have been invented in the USA in 1965 and uses hollow plastic ball with holes in [Getty]

Planning officers have approved an application to convert an industrial unit in a South Yorkshire suburb into a small-scale indoor sports court.

City of Doncaster Council said yes to plans to convert a vacant warehouse on Shaw Wood Business Park in Wheatley Hills into pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, played on badminton-sized courts using a perforated ball.

The unit will house three courts which will be bookable for one-hour time slots.

Opening times will be 09:00 to 20:00 during the week with players being able to take part between 09:00 and 18:00 on Saturdays and 10:00 to 16:00 on Sundays.

No internal or external alterations will be made as part of the plans, with existing parking facilities to be utilised, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Concerns were raised within the council regarding parking provision, however it was deemed acceptable due to a maximum of 12 customers being able to use the facility.

No oppositions were raised by nearby businesses or residents.

