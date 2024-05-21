New Pickleball courts opening in Clay County

Pickleball lovers in Clay County are in for a treat.

Six brand-new courts open Tuesday at the Green Cove Springs Augusta Savage Arts & Community Center.

County leaders said in a news release that the community asked for the courts, and the county and the city of Green Cove Springs worked on an interlocal agreement to make them possible.

The county built the courts on the city’s property, and the city will manage them.

Clay County built 14 dedicated pickleball courts in Orange Park and Keystone Heights last year.

