Pickleball coming to Rip Hewes Stadium

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Citizens of the Circle City will have a new sport to play at Rip Hewes Stadium in the next few months.

The Dothan City Commission approved a $170,000 budget to add 18 new pickleball courts at Rip Hewes during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Dothan General Services Director Andy Love says the city is debating whether to upgrade the current tennis courts at the stadium or build brand-new courts dedicated to the beloved sport.

This decision will depend on the design of the courts, which is expected to take six months to create through the CDFL Architects and Engineers.

The City of Dothan hopes the courts will be completed and opened by early 2025.

