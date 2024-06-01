Pickle Ball hype is making its way to Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – The popularity of Pickle Ball is growing by the day, and the town of Rainelle is hopping on the bandwagon

Pickle Ball courts are being added to the Greenbrier Hills Golf and Tennis Club.

8 pickle ball courts are in the planning process.

The tennis courts will be remodeled, and the pickle ball courts will take their place.

Andrea Pendelton, the Mayor of Rainelle, said Pickle Ball is the talk of the town around Greenbrier County and she wants her community to join in on the fun.

“Everybody around us has been building one, especially Lewisburg. They did theirs and I went to look at them and I said, ‘we need to do this’. Our courts, they would play tennis on them but the kids weren’t interested in the tennis,” said Pendelton to 59News.

Pendelton said she is excited for this addition and she believes this will attract more people to learn something new.

