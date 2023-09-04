Picking wins and losses for all the games on the Steelers schedule

Now that we’ve had time to really study the Pittsburgh Steelers through training camp and the preseason, we are updating our game-by-game predictions for all of the Steelers schedule.

Pittsburgh made some big changes to their roster during the offseason and the starters in all three phases played excellent in preseason. In 2022, the Steelers rallied in the second half of the season to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. Will they get in this time around?

Week 1 - vs San Francisco 49ers

LOSS

Week 2 - vs Cleveland Browns

WIN

Week 3 - @ Las Vegas Raiders

WIN

Week 4 - @ Houston Texans

WIN

Week 5 - vs Baltimore Ravens

LOSS

Week 7 - @ Los Angeles Rams

WIN

Week 8 - vs Jacksonville Jaguars

LOSS

Week 9 - vs Tennessee Titans

Week 10 - vs Green Bay Packers

WIN

Week 11 - @ Cleveland Browns

WIN

Week 12 - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 - v Arizona Cardinals

WIN

Week 14 - vs New England Patriots

WIN

Week 15 - @ Indianapolis Colts

WIN

Week 16 - vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 - @ Seattle Seahawks

WIN

Week 18 - @ Baltimore Ravens

WIN

