Picking wins and losses for all the games on the Steelers schedule
Now that we’ve had time to really study the Pittsburgh Steelers through training camp and the preseason, we are updating our game-by-game predictions for all of the Steelers schedule.
Pittsburgh made some big changes to their roster during the offseason and the starters in all three phases played excellent in preseason. In 2022, the Steelers rallied in the second half of the season to finish 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. Will they get in this time around?
Week 1 - vs San Francisco 49ers
LOSS
Week 2 - vs Cleveland Browns
WIN
Week 3 - @ Las Vegas Raiders
WIN
Week 4 - @ Houston Texans
WIN
Week 5 - vs Baltimore Ravens
LOSS
Week 7 - @ Los Angeles Rams
WIN
Week 8 - vs Jacksonville Jaguars
LOSS
Week 9 - vs Tennessee Titans
Week 10 - vs Green Bay Packers
WIN
Week 11 - @ Cleveland Browns
WIN
Week 12 - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13 - v Arizona Cardinals
WIN
Week 14 - vs New England Patriots
WIN
Week 15 - @ Indianapolis Colts
WIN
Week 16 - vs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17 - @ Seattle Seahawks
WIN
Week 18 - @ Baltimore Ravens
WIN