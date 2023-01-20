Picking the winners in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs
Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t in the playoffs, we are just like every other NFL fan and still invested in who wins. We are down to eight teams and so let’s pick some winners in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Jaguars vs Cheifs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Many look at the Jaguars comeback win last week as a sign they are a team of destiny. But I’m betting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t feel that way. Kansas City seems to be able to put up points in whatever clusters they need and will be too much for the AFC Cinderella Jaguars.
Chiefs 37, Jaguars 24
Giants vs Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
If the Jaguars are the Cinderellas of the AFC, the Giants are in the NFC. What the Giants have done this year has to be applauded but the Eagles have beaten them handily twice already this season. The third time won’t be the charm for New York.
Eagles 33, Giants 28
Bengals vs Bills
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
This one has game-of-the-week potential. These two teams squared off back in September in Buffalo and the Bills pulled off a 21-17 win. This week we expect more points but the same outcome with the Bills pulling off another close win.
Bills 31, Bengals 28
Cowboys vs 49ers
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Will the magical ride of Niners QB Brock Purdy come to an end against a stout Cowboys defense? In this playoff rematch from last season, Dallas is looking for revenge and they get it and by doing it are the only road team to win this weekend.
Cowboys 24, 49ers 21