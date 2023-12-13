Picking winners for all 41 college football bowl games using the 'Quality Games' system

Bowling Green players celebrate a touchdown during a Falcons win over Akron. Our expert college bowl game prognosticator sees Bowling Green as one of several Mid-American Conference teams to pull off upsets this bowl season.

In the sports world, nothing says mid-December like a college football bowl game in the Bahamas between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion.

But who's going to win that game and how could you even begin to make an educated guess? That's where my Quality Games bowl-picking system comes in. This will be the eighth straight year that I crunch the numbers and let you know who is going to win all 41 bowl games, which ones are locks, and which ones Las Vegas has wrong.

Here's how it works. I wanted to come up with something better than just comparing win-loss records and looking at the Las Vegas line to pick some of these games between teams I know little to nothing about. The games can involve small-conference teams like Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, or even Power-5 conference teams like Utah vs. Northwestern. Who knows?

I take every team's schedule game-by-game and assign each game a point total. The most you can get for a game is 3 (a road win over a ranked team) the fewest you can get is -3 (a blowout loss to an unranked team). And it's not just about wins and losses, it's about how often your team plays a "quality game" when they step on the field.

A good game could be a narrow loss to a ranked team, that will get you 1 point. A bad game could be a narrow win over an unranked team, that will get you -1. A good way to explain it is by comparing it to a pitcher in baseball. I'm finding a team's ERA, not their win-loss record.

So first I'll share the scoring system and some of the key caveats for you to know before you go ahead and use these picks to win your office pool. Then I'll share the important findings for this year's games and finally, I'll let you know who to pick and how confidently for each bowl game.

I will say this has been a useful endeavor. In seven of the eight years I've been doing this, I've finished first or second in my personal bowl-picking pool after years of failure using my dumb old brain and stupid old heart.

The scoring system

Here is a refresher of the value I assign to each game a team plays. I apply this to every game, add up their points and get their QG score.

3 points: Road win over a ranked team

2 points: Home/neutral win over a ranked team

1 point: Lopsided win (21 points or more) over an unranked team

1 point: Narrow loss (8 points or less) to a ranked team

0 points: Regular win (9-20 points) over an unranked team

0 points: Regular loss (9-20 points) to a ranked team

-1 point: Narrow win (8 points or less) over an unranked team

-1 point: Lopsided loss (21 or more) to a ranked team

-2 points: Regular loss to an unranked team (20 points or less)

-3 points: Lopsided loss to an unranked team (21 or more)

Important caveats: Some things to keep in mind. When referring to a "ranked" team, I'm using the end-of-the-year FBS top-25 rankings. You don't get extra credit for beating a team that was ranked at the time you beat them and isn't anymore. Also if you played a non-FBS school, the game doesn't count, unless you lost, and then it's -3. Also, this is just a straight numbers game based on teams' on-field performance so far, I'm not taking anything into account like a quarterback being injured, or key players choosing to skip bowl games or diving head-first into the transfer portal. You'll have to factor in those types of things as you see fit.

The locks

Though the committee endeavors to have even matchups, there are a few that the QG system has pinpointed as lopsided. Pick these five winners and don't look back, and give them your highest confidence if you are in that type of pool. A team's QG score is in parenthesis.

The 11 games Vegas has wrong

Now this is where you win your pool, right here. Quite often people will fall back on the Vegas line to help them pick a game they aren't sure about. The QG system disagrees with Vegas on 11 games this year. And remember, the QG system isn't taking into account key players missing the games, so factor that in for yourselves. But all else being equal try these upset picks, to get a leg up on your opponent. In chronological order.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio (-6) over Georgia Southern (-15). Vegas has Georgia Southern by 3.5

Cure Bowl: Miami Ohio (-6) over Appalachian State (-9). Vegas has Appalachian State by 6

Bahamas Bowl: Western Kentucky (-8) over Old Dominion (-16). Vegas has ODU by 2.5

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech (-5) over Central Florida (-7). Vegas has UCF by 4.5

Birmingham Bowl: Duke (1) over Troy (-1). Vegas has Troy by 7.5

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State (-14) over Utah State (-15). Vegas has Utah State by 1

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (-7) over Minnesota (-10). Vegas has Minnesota by 4

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma (6) over Arizona (0). Vegas has Arizona by 3.5

Gator Bowl: Kentucky (3) over Clemson (0). Vegas has Clemson by 5.5

Music City Bowl: Maryland (-1) over Auburn (-2). Vegas has Auburn by 2.5

Arizona Bowl: Toledo (-8) over Wyoming (-10). Vegas has Wyoming by 3

The QG system has a lot of faith in Mid-American Conference teams this year as four of these 11 upset picks are MAC specials. My brain disagrees, but I trust the numbers more.

And here are two bonus upset picks. In these two games the QG system forecasts a flat-footed tie. In those cases, I like to pick the Vegas underdog.

First Responder Bowl: Rice (-12) over Texas State (-12). Vegas has Texas State by 4.5

Dukes' Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (-5) over West Virginia (-5). Vegas has WVU by 5.5

Did the committee get it right?

Almost. The three highest-scoring teams after running every bowl-bound team under the Quality Games microscope are among the committee's top 4. The University of Michigan had the most points at 15, they did what you need to do to get a high score in this system, when they played an unranked team they beat them by 21 or more, they picked up a road win against a ranked team at Penn State for 3 points and beat two other ranked teams in Ohio State and Iowa. Coming in second was Texas with 12 total points and Washington was next with 11 points.

It's probably not a surprise that Alabama was not among the top four teams in the QG system, in fact, they were 10th with a total of eight points. No road wins against a ranked team, and multiple close calls sort of squelched their resume which did include three wins over ranked teams.

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs against Iowa during the second half of U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

So who should've been the fourth team in the playoff? Well, it's a three-way tie with 10 total points. Two teams that you might guess and one surprise. Georgia and Ohio State, both victims of the timing of their one loss which is not a factor at all in QG, both had 10 points, and the surprise team is Notre Dame. Yes, three-loss Notre Dame also scored 10 points for three reasons: When they played an unranked team they beat them soundly (with one exception), they had an always valuable road win over a ranked N.C. State team and their three losses were all narrow losses to ranked teams. For the record, undefeated Florida State had nine points, so they should have been in over Alabama, but not Georgia or Ohio State.

The QG system foresees a Michigan vs. Texas championship game with Michigan winning the title.

Picking all 41 games

Here's what you've been waiting for. The QG pick for every bowl game in chronological order. The team listed first is who you should pick. The number in parenthesis is that team's QG point total. The bigger the gap, the more confident you should be.

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio (-6) over Georgia Southern (-15)

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State (-6) over Louisiana (-13)

Cure Bowl: Miami Ohio (-6) over Appalachian State (-9)

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State (-5) over Fresno State (-1)

LA Bowl: UCLA (-6) over Boise State (-8)

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech (-7) over Cal (-8)

Bahamas Bowl: Western Kentucky (-8) over Old Dominion (-16)

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (-6) over Marshall (-7)

Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse (-11) over S. Florida (-13)

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech (-5) over Central Florida (-7)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke (1) over Troy (-1)

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State (-12) over Northern Illinois (-14)

Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison (-3) over Air Force (-9)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State (-14) over Utah State (-15). Vegas has Utah State by 1

LendingTree Bowl: South Alabama (-7) over Eastern Michigan (-17)

Las Vegas Bowl: Utah (-4) over Northwestern (-10)

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State (-8) over Coastal Carolina (-14)

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (-7) over Minnesota (-10)

First Responder Bowl: Rice (-12) over Texas State (-12)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas (1) over UNLV (-9)

Military Bowl: Virginia Tech (-4) over Tulane (-6)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (-5) over West Virginia (-5)

Holiday Bowl: Louisville (0) over USC (-2)

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M (4) over Oklahoma State (-5)

Fenway Bowl: SMU (2) over Boston College (-14)

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (2) over Rutgers (-7)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State (2) over N.C. State (-6)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma (6) over Arizona (0)

Gator Bowl: Kentucky (3) over Clemson (0)

Sun Bowl: Notre Dame (10) over Oregon State (0)

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State (2) over Memphis (-4)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State (10) over Missouri (3)

Peach Bowl: Penn State (9) over Missouri (0)

Music City Bowl: Maryland (-1) over Auburn (-2)

Orange Bowl: Georgia (10) over Florida State (9)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo (-8) over Wyoming (-10)

RealiQuest Bowl: LSU (6) over Wisconsin (-5)

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon (9) over Liberty (3)

Citrus Bowl: Tennessee (-1) over Iowa (-7)

Rose Bowl: Michigan (15) over Alabama (8)

Sugar Bowl: Texas (12) over Washington (11)

There you have it. Have fun and good luck.

