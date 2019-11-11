Who are you picking to win Cup championship? Vote now

Okay, NASCAR fans, it’s your turn. After 35 races, just one race remains to determine the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion (Sunday, November 17, 3 p.m. on NBC).

Will it be former champs Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Kyle Busch (2015) or Kevin Harvick (2014)?

Or will Denny Hamlin finally win his first Cup crown?

Let’s hear from you, NASCAR Nation.

Vote below (and as they used to say in Chicago politics, feel free to “vote early and vote often”):

Check back often to see the constantly updated results.

