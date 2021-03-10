Picking a side on whether Prescott was worth what the Cowboys paid

Cowboys secured their QB for future, have more cap space in 2021. They win this deal. Dak Prescott is paid worth, can enter market again at age 31 with a no-franchise-tag clause. He wins this deal. The media won't talk about this negotiation anymore. We all win. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 9, 2021

When Dak Prescott agreed to terms on his new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, it ended one of the best reality shows in all of sports. It was the third and final chapter in the saga over whether the franchise and their emerging quarterback would agree to stay together for at least four more years. For three seasons, it was an exhausting, yet enthralling story that played out in social media and on every sports related show. It also divided Cowboys fans everywhere, arguing what Prescott deserved to be paid.

That is now over, the Cowboys showed Prescott the money and the contract is a massive four-year deal, worth $160 million with $126 million guaranteed. The team and Prescott both got what they wanted. Finally, all can move on to the next topic. But, just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, log onto social media and not see the Prescott contract discussed, another discussion is coming. Now it’s turning into, “Is Dak Prescott worth $40 million a year?”

For anyone with Prescott fatigue, it’s enough already. No one was changing that mind on what Prescott was worth.

For the pro-new-deal crowd, they’re happy. Prescott is a leader in the locker room, a really good player who continues to get better each year and the Cowboys had no alternative without him.

The organization could’ve tagged Prescott once more and drafted another quarterback to replace him, but that’s a big gamble. There’s no guarantee that next guy is as good as Prescott and a team that’s ready to win now could be set back years.

If someone was hoping the organization would tag and move on from Prescott in 2021 or next offseason, they probably hate the deal. The argument Prescott hasn’t won enough big games or taken Dallas far enough in the playoffs to warrant $40 million a season is loaded in the chamber. The Cowboys could’ve taken that money and invested it in other positions, especially to rebuild the defense.

The problem is there’s no convincing the opposite side Prescott is or isn’t worth it, so the Prescott contract will continue to be argued until a Lombardi is raised.

What does matter, however, is what the Cowboys thought about Prescott’s worth. The team felt their quarterback and leader was worth $160 million, with huge chunk of money guaranteed at signing.

The Dak contract also has $95 million fully guaranteed at signing, also a record. And the remaining $31 million in injury guarantees become fully guaranteed in March of 2022, making the practical full guarantee $126 million. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2021

Jerry and Stephen Jones have always stated they wanted Prescott around for a long time and they finally put their money where their mouths are. The price might be high, but this is the cost of doing business with a top-tier QB.

Timing was on Prescott’s side. If you’re a good quarterback – and Prescott is a really good one – you get paid. Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford weren’t the best quarterbacks in the NFL when they cashed in with mega extensions, but that’s how it goes with the position. When it’s your turn to cash in as QB in the NFL, you cash in.

Prescott managed to wait until other QB’s got paid handsomely and used their deals as springboard to get his contract. The price never goes down for good quarterbacks, it only goes up. It’s all about when someone is due to get paid.

The debate will rage on, but in the end, Prescott is worth what Dallas was willing to pay him. The Cowboys keep their quarterback, Prescott gets his money and the team can continue to stay in the hunt for a Super Bowl.

That’s all that matters now.

