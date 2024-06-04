PICKING POCONO: Monday, June 3

BEST BETRace 2No. 6 NAKED COWBOY

Trotter has been steady as a rock and won his last two races by a combined 7 1/4 lengths with the latter in 1:54:4. That score from the 8-post proves he reaches from any post and should be able to make the jump to the NW2 event.

VALUE HORSERace 7No. 3 CAVIART AINSLEY

Filly has been very game of late and hasn’t missed the board in her first five starts of the season. She graduated last week after winning in gate-to-wire fashion for Napolitano. Racing out of top stable.