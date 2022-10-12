Picking the Pac – CollegeWire staff makes their Week 7 selections

We have breaking news heading into Week 7 of the 2022 Pac-12 season. Some of the Trojans Wire staff actually picked AGAINST the Trojans. We’re still trying to determine if this is a fireable offense with USA TODAY, but maybe they’ve been so shaken up by that piece of news that they haven’t quite decided.

Most of us finished 3-2 last week’s thanks to Arizona State’s shocking win over the Huskies and Oregon State bailed out nearly everyone with that last-minute win over Stanford.

It’s another slow week in the Pac-12 with several teams not playing.

Name Last Week’s Record Overall Record Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 3-2 43-8 Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 3-2 42-9 Patrick Conn (College Wire) 3-2 42-9 Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 4-1 42-9 Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire) 3-2 41-10 Don James (Trojans Wire) 3-2 41-10 Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1 41-10 Andy Patton (Ducks Wire) 3-2 40-11 Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire) 3-2 38-13

California at Colorado, 11 am PST, Pac-12 Network

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – California

Don Smalley – California

Andy Patton – California

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – California

Don James – California

Matt Wadleigh – California

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – California

Tony Cosolo – Colorado

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn – California

Arizona at Washington, 2:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Andy Patton – Washington

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington

Don James – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Washington

Tony Cosolo – Washington

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn – Washington

Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 pm PST, NBC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Notre Dame

Don Smalley – Notre Dame

Andy Patton – Notre Dame

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Notre Dame

Don James – Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh – Notre Dame

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Notre Dame

Tony Cosolo – Notre Dame

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn – Notre Dame

No. 6 USC at No. 12 Utah, 5 pm PST, Fox

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Andy Patton – USC

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Utah

Don James – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – USC

Tony Cosolo – USC

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn – USC

Washington State at Oregon State, 6 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Washington State

Andy Patton – Washington State

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Don James – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Oregon State

Tony Cosolo – Oregon State

USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Conn – Washington State

