Picking the Pac – CollegeWire staff makes their Week 7 selections
We have breaking news heading into Week 7 of the 2022 Pac-12 season. Some of the Trojans Wire staff actually picked AGAINST the Trojans. We’re still trying to determine if this is a fireable offense with USA TODAY, but maybe they’ve been so shaken up by that piece of news that they haven’t quite decided.
Most of us finished 3-2 last week’s thanks to Arizona State’s shocking win over the Huskies and Oregon State bailed out nearly everyone with that last-minute win over Stanford.
It’s another slow week in the Pac-12 with several teams not playing.
Name
Last Week’s Record
Overall Record
Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire)
3-2
43-8
Zac Neel (Ducks Wire)
3-2
42-9
Patrick Conn (College Wire)
3-2
42-9
Don Smalley (Ducks Wire)
4-1
42-9
Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire)
3-2
41-10
Don James (Trojans Wire)
3-2
41-10
Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire)
4-1
41-10
Andy Patton (Ducks Wire)
3-2
40-11
Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire)
3-2
38-13
California at Colorado, 11 am PST, Pac-12 Network
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel – California
Don Smalley – California
Andy Patton – California
Matt Zemek – California
Don James – California
Matt Wadleigh – California
Jack Carlough – California
Tony Cosolo – Colorado
Patrick Conn – California
Arizona at Washington, 2:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Andy Patton – Washington
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Washington
Don James – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Washington
Tony Cosolo – Washington
Patrick Conn – Washington
Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 pm PST, NBC
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Notre Dame
Don Smalley – Notre Dame
Andy Patton – Notre Dame
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Notre Dame
Don James – Notre Dame
Matt Wadleigh – Notre Dame
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo – Notre Dame
Patrick Conn – Notre Dame
No. 6 USC at No. 12 Utah, 5 pm PST, Fox
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Andy Patton – USC
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Utah
Don James – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – USC
Tony Cosolo – USC
Patrick Conn – USC
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Andy Patton – Washington State
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Don James – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Tony Cosolo – Oregon State
Patrick Conn – Washington State