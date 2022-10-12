Picking the Pac – CollegeWire staff makes their Week 7 selections

Don Smalley
We have breaking news heading into Week 7 of the 2022 Pac-12 season. Some of the Trojans Wire staff actually picked AGAINST the Trojans. We’re still trying to determine if this is a fireable offense with USA TODAY, but maybe they’ve been so shaken up by that piece of news that they haven’t quite decided.

Most of us finished 3-2 last week’s thanks to Arizona State’s shocking win over the Huskies and Oregon State bailed out nearly everyone with that last-minute win over Stanford.

It’s another slow week in the Pac-12 with several teams not playing.

 

Name

Last Week’s Record

Overall Record

Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire)

3-2

43-8

Zac Neel (Ducks Wire)

3-2

42-9

Patrick Conn (College Wire)

3-2

42-9

Don Smalley (Ducks Wire)

4-1

42-9

Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire)

3-2

41-10

Don James (Trojans Wire)

3-2

41-10

Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire)

4-1

41-10

Andy Patton (Ducks Wire)

3-2

40-11

Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire)

3-2

38-13

 

California at Colorado, 11 am PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – California
Don Smalley – California
Andy Patton – California

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – California
Don James – California
Matt Wadleigh – California

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – California
Tony Cosolo – Colorado

Patrick Conn – California

Arizona at Washington, 2:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Andy Patton – Washington

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington
Don James – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Washington
Tony Cosolo – Washington

Patrick Conn – Washington

Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 pm PST, NBC

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Notre Dame
Don Smalley – Notre Dame
Andy Patton – Notre Dame

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Notre Dame
Don James – Notre Dame
Matt Wadleigh – Notre Dame

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Notre Dame
Tony Cosolo – Notre Dame

Patrick Conn – Notre Dame

No. 6 USC at No. 12 Utah, 5 pm PST, Fox

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Andy Patton – USC

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Utah
Don James – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – USC
Tony Cosolo – USC

Patrick Conn – USC

Washington State at Oregon State, 6 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Andy Patton – Washington State

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington State
Don James – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Tony Cosolo – Oregon State

Patrick Conn – Washington State

