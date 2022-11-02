Picking the Pac – College Wire staff makes Week 10 selections

Breaking News:

Don Smalley
It’s November and the college football season is entering its last month of the regular season. Didn’t we just begin this?

A lot of interesting matchups are in Week 10 and none for interesting than the game in Seattle on Friday. The newly-ranked Oregon State Beavers are looking to continue their improbable season against the Huskies.

There are opportunities for some upsets that would rock the Pac-12 world. But if the conference wants a sniff of the College Football Playoffs, upsets wouldn’t be ideal.

Upsets wouldn’t be ideal for the leaders of the College Wire staff standings either as BuffaloesWire’s Jack Carlough is trying to hold on to his slim lead, but DucksWire’s Don Smalley and Zac Neel are closing in our pal who is having a tough time covering football and no doubt can’t wait for basketball to get underway.

Name

Last Week’s Record

Overall Record

Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire)

4-1

54-11

Don Smalley (Ducks Wire)

5-0

53-12

Zac Neel (Ducks Wire)

4-1

51-14

Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire)

4-1

51-14

Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire)

5-0

51-14

Patrick Conn (College Wire)

4-1

50-15

Don James (Trojans Wire)

5-0

49-16

Andy Patton (Ducks Wire)

4-1

48-17

Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire)

4-1

47-18

 

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN (Friday)

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Andy Patton – Washington

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington
Don James – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Washington
Tony Cosolo – Washington

Patrick Conn – Oregon State

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado, 12:30 pm PST, ESPN

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Andy Patton – Oregon

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Oregon
Don James – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Oregon
Tony Cosolo – Oregon

Patrick Conn – Oregon

Washington State at Stanford, 12:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Andy Patton – Washington State

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Washington State
Don James – Stanford
Matt Wadleigh – Washington State

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Washington State
Tony Cosolo – Washington State

Patrick Conn – Washington State

Arizona at No. 12 Utah, 4:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Andy Patton – Utah

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – Utah
Don James – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – Utah
Tony Cosolo – Utah

Patrick Conn – Utah

California at No. 9 USC, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Andy Patton – USC

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – USC
Don James – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – USC
Tony Cosolo – USC

Patrick Conn – USC

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State, 7:30 pm PST, Fox Sports 1

DucksWire staff

Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – UCLA
Andy Patton – UCLA

TrojansWire staff

Matt Zemek – UCLA
Don James – UCLA
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff

Jack Carlough – UCLA
Tony Cosolo – UCLA

Patrick Conn – UCLA

