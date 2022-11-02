Picking the Pac – College Wire staff makes Week 10 selections
It’s November and the college football season is entering its last month of the regular season. Didn’t we just begin this?
A lot of interesting matchups are in Week 10 and none for interesting than the game in Seattle on Friday. The newly-ranked Oregon State Beavers are looking to continue their improbable season against the Huskies.
There are opportunities for some upsets that would rock the Pac-12 world. But if the conference wants a sniff of the College Football Playoffs, upsets wouldn’t be ideal.
Upsets wouldn’t be ideal for the leaders of the College Wire staff standings either as BuffaloesWire’s Jack Carlough is trying to hold on to his slim lead, but DucksWire’s Don Smalley and Zac Neel are closing in our pal who is having a tough time covering football and no doubt can’t wait for basketball to get underway.
Name
Last Week’s Record
Overall Record
Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire)
4-1
54-11
Don Smalley (Ducks Wire)
5-0
53-12
Zac Neel (Ducks Wire)
4-1
51-14
Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire)
4-1
51-14
Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire)
5-0
51-14
Patrick Conn (College Wire)
4-1
50-15
Don James (Trojans Wire)
5-0
49-16
Andy Patton (Ducks Wire)
4-1
48-17
Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire)
4-1
47-18
No. 24 Oregon State at Washington, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN (Friday)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Andy Patton – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington
Don James – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Tony Cosolo – Washington
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – Oregon State
No. 8 Oregon at Colorado, 12:30 pm PST, ESPN
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Andy Patton – Oregon
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Don James – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Tony Cosolo – Oregon
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – Oregon
Washington State at Stanford, 12:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Andy Patton – Washington State
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Don James – Stanford
Matt Wadleigh – Washington State
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Washington State
Tony Cosolo – Washington State
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – Washington State
Arizona at No. 12 Utah, 4:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Andy Patton – Utah
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – Utah
Don James – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – Utah
Tony Cosolo – Utah
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – Utah
California at No. 9 USC, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Andy Patton – USC
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – USC
Don James – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – USC
Tony Cosolo – USC
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – USC
No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State, 7:30 pm PST, Fox Sports 1
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
DucksWire staff
Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – UCLA
Andy Patton – UCLA
TrojansWire staff
Matt Zemek – UCLA
Don James – UCLA
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA
ColoradoBuffaloesWire staff
Jack Carlough – UCLA
Tony Cosolo – UCLA
USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Conn – UCLA