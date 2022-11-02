Picking the Pac – College Wire staff makes Week 10 selections

It’s November and the college football season is entering its last month of the regular season. Didn’t we just begin this?

A lot of interesting matchups are in Week 10 and none for interesting than the game in Seattle on Friday. The newly-ranked Oregon State Beavers are looking to continue their improbable season against the Huskies.

There are opportunities for some upsets that would rock the Pac-12 world. But if the conference wants a sniff of the College Football Playoffs, upsets wouldn’t be ideal.

Upsets wouldn’t be ideal for the leaders of the College Wire staff standings either as BuffaloesWire’s Jack Carlough is trying to hold on to his slim lead, but DucksWire’s Don Smalley and Zac Neel are closing in our pal who is having a tough time covering football and no doubt can’t wait for basketball to get underway.

Name Last Week’s Record Overall Record Jack Carlough (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1 54-11 Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 5-0 53-12 Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 4-1 51-14 Tony Cosolo (Buffaloes Wire) 4-1 51-14 Matt Zemek (Trojans Wire) 5-0 51-14 Patrick Conn (College Wire) 4-1 50-15 Don James (Trojans Wire) 5-0 49-16 Andy Patton (Ducks Wire) 4-1 48-17 Matt Wadleigh (Trojans Wire) 4-1 47-18

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN (Friday)

Zac Neel – Oregon State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Andy Patton – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington

Don James – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Tony Cosolo – Washington

Patrick Conn – Oregon State

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado, 12:30 pm PST, ESPN

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Andy Patton – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Don James – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Tony Cosolo – Oregon

Patrick Conn – Oregon

Washington State at Stanford, 12:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Washington State

Andy Patton – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Don James – Stanford

Matt Wadleigh – Washington State

Jack Carlough – Washington State

Tony Cosolo – Washington State

Patrick Conn – Washington State

Arizona at No. 12 Utah, 4:30 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Andy Patton – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Don James – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – Utah

Jack Carlough – Utah

Tony Cosolo – Utah

Patrick Conn – Utah

California at No. 9 USC, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN

Zac Neel – USC

Don Smalley – USC

Andy Patton – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Don James – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Tony Cosolo – USC

Patrick Conn – USC

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State, 7:30 pm PST, Fox Sports 1

Zac Neel – UCLA

Don Smalley – UCLA

Andy Patton – UCLA

Matt Zemek – UCLA

Don James – UCLA

Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

Jack Carlough – UCLA

Tony Cosolo – UCLA

Patrick Conn – UCLA

