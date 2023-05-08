Picking the most underrated Big 12 games of the 2023 season

The 2023 football season already has plenty of intrigue. That’s certainly the case in the Big 12 conference.

None of the teams in the conference should be considered national title contenders. That includes the Texas Longhorns, who have seen some predict them to the playoff in recent weeks. It’s likely nobody has the guts to predict them to the title game.

As the season nears, it seems the national champion will likely come from the trio of Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Nevertheless the more suspenseful and unpredictable race should come from the Big 12 conference title hunt.

Known for its parity, the Big 12 should come down to the wire this season. Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU stand as perhaps the most likely conference contenders. Even so, TCU proved last season that what we think we know might not have bearing on how the season unfolds.

Let’s look at some more under-the-radar games that could add to the suspense. Here’s our picks for the most underrated games of each week in the Big 12.

UTSA vs Houston

If you’re looking for an underrated game to attend in Week 1, look no further than this game. UTSA will be playing for a New Years Six bowl while Houston’s bowl aspirations could depend on this game.

SMU vs Oklahoma

This game should be worth the price of admission. Not long ago four-star quarterback Preston Stone became the most high profile SMU commit in recent memory. The Mustangs have cleaned up in the transfer portal with Miami running back Jalen Knighton, Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson, West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. Five other Miami transfers join Knighton at SMU and TCU receiver Jordan Hudson could be next.

BYU vs Arkansas

BYU will have an opportunity to spoil Arkansas’ season early. Losing a game like that could cause the Razorbacks to spiral downward into SEC play.

UCF vs Kansas State

Florida vs Farmers. The contrast in culture is mirrored by both teams’ style of play. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is known for out-gimmicking teams to victory. Kansas State wants to play hard nosed football. Ironically, K-State has lost to smaller teams in recent seasons. The most notable losses came against Tulane last year and Arkansas State in 2020. Can John Rhys Plumlee lead UCF to an upset victory?

Kansas vs Texas

The jokes write themselves. Nevertheless, if you want to see how Texas plays against a good Kansas team in Austin, here’s your chance. The Longhorns should still carry motivation from their loss to Kansas in 2021.

TCU vs Iowa State

In this matchup TCU’s potent offense clashes with Iowa State’s culture of hard-nosed defense. Does great defense really win championships or are modern offenses too potent? This game could reignite that debate.

Kansas State vs Texas Tech

This game could very well be an early Big 12 semifinal game for the right to a trip to Arlington. Last year’s battle was highly entertaining. We’ll see if the road to a Big 12 championship truly runs through Lubbock.

UCF vs Oklahoma

We’re not predicting an upset here but UCF is like some of the teams that beat Oklahoma last season. The Sooners didn’t fare well against running quarterbacks last season. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran the Wildcats to victory last year. Later in the year Garrett Green led West Virginia to an upset over the Sooners. John Rhys Plumlee can do it all and could make this interesting.

BYU vs Texas

BYU has a track record of giving Texas trouble. Things went poorly for former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown when the Cougars came to town. This game could come down to the final seconds if Texas isn’t careful.

TCU vs Texas Tech

This could very well be a de facto elimination game in the Big 12 title race. Both TCU and Texas Tech face brutal schedules in 2023. We’ll see which Texas team is the best in the West.

Baylor and Kansas State

If you want to watch an old school throwback football game, this game could be the one to watch. Both K-State and Baylor play from the trenches outward. The matchup could be a good change up in a fast-paced league.

Cincinnati vs West Virginia

If everything falls right, these two teams could battle for a bowl appearance. The game projects to be a huge geographical rivalry moving forward for both teams.

TCU vs Oklahoma

The conference could not ask for a better Black Friday slate than to pair TCU and Oklahoma on the same day Texas and Texas Tech battle. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris faces his old team in what could be the best offensive duel of the year.

