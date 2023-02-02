Picking free agents 49ers should try to re-sign in 2023

It’s going to be a busy offseason for the 49ers, who on top of replenishing their coaching staff and thinking about the draft, have the futures of 21 unrestricted free agents to think about.

The roster turnover in the NFL is what makes a season-ending loss, which the 49ers suffered in last week’s NFC championship game, hit so hard.

No team is ever the same year over year, but the Niners will want to keep as much of their 2022 vintage as they can.

But San Francisco is projected to be just under $16.4 million below the projected 2023 salary cap, and will not have the financial means to keep everyone.

So which players should they be looking to keep around? We’ve gone through the list of 21 UFAs and identified whether San Francisco should aim to re-sign them to a new contract.

FS Jimmie Ward

Ward has been open that he would like to return to the 49ers, but there may be a difficult gap to bridge at the negotiating table.

On his IG live last night, Jimmie Ward said that the 49ers might've moved him to nickel in part because nickel salaries are, on average, lower than safety salaries. But SF has pending holes at both nickel and safety now, so Ward's versatility might again carry value for them — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 1, 2023

With the safety slots locked up — assuming the 49ers can re-sign Tashaun Gipson — the 49ers will want to pay Ward as a slot corner. He performed extremely well in that role down the stretch but is seeking safety money — as he detailed in an Instagram Live video this week. Ward’s versatility in playing safety and the slot makes him a player the Niners should look to re-sign, but his financial demands may prevent them from doing so.

Verdict: Re-sign

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

With Brock Purdy likely out for at least six months with a torn elbow ligament and Tom Brady retiring, the door to Garoppolo returning to the 49ers once again appeared to be ajar, but Kyle Shanahan shut it firmly in the 49ers’ end-of-season press conference. The Garoppolo era is over.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam’s tally of 9.5 sacks in two seasons may not be overly impressive, but the 49ers need depth on the defensive line, and bringing him back as a rotational edge player would be a smart move.

Improvements have been made by Ebukam during his time with the 49ers. He is an impressive speed to power rusher who has made key plays — such as his sack of Dak Prescott in the Divisional round — and can set the edge against the run. Ebukam is a very useful player to try keep around — provided its at the right price.

Verdict: Re-sign

CB Emmanuel Moseley

It’s easy to forget, given how well the secondary performed without him, just how good Emmanuel Moseley was before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 5.

That injury should allow the Niners to bring him back on a relatively cheap deal, giving them a top three of Charvarius Ward, Moseley and Deommodore Lenoir that they can afford to be extremely excited about.

Verdict: Re-sign

RT Mike McGlinchey

The right tackle, for as much as social media would like to tell you otherwise, has been a largely steady presence on the offensive line since being drafted in 2017.

Finding starting tackles is not easy to do and McGlinchey will be one of the better ones on the market in free agency. Spotrac puts his market value at an average annual salary of $10.7 million, equating to a $43 million deal over four years. The price ultimately may get too high for the 49ers to re-sign McGlinchey, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try.

Verdict: Re-sign

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair has been an underrated cog in the 49er defense as their starting strong side linebacker and at 25 has plenty of room to grow.

There should not be any doubt the Niners will try to bring him back, but competition — perhaps from former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans — could drive Al-Shaair’s price above what the 49ers are willing to pay.

Verdict: Re-sign

K Robbie Gould

Gould has at times missed kicks that seemingly made his previously lucrative contract difficult to justify. Yet he has been remarkably consistent in the playoffs and has indicated on social media that he would like to return to the Niners for at least one more year. It should be relatively easy for the two to come to terms, albeit ones not as expensive as his previous deal.

Verdict: Re-sign

OL Daniel Brunskill

This is a very tough decision for the 49ers to make. Brunskill is not likely to start in 2023 but brings versatility and experience, making him an ideal backup.

Yet the Niners have young players on the offensive line — Nick Zakelj, Colton McKivitz and Jason Poe — who have shown signs of promise. Letting Brunskill walk could allow them to further develop and the 49ers to spend some money in other areas of need.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Losing Ridgeway to a pectoral injury after 12 games was an underrated blow to the 49ers’ league-best run defense. With Javon Kinlaw producing inconsistent play after returning from a knee injury, the dependability Ridgeway brings against the run will be extremely valuable if the Niners can re-sign him.

Verdict: Re-sign

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Hyder gave the 49ers some very useful snaps both as a pass rusher and a run defender, primarily on the interior, in his second stint with the team.

But the 49ers will likely have designs on restocking the cupboard on the interior of the defensive line. Despite his admirable efforts in 2022, that may mean Hyder going elsewhere in the offseason.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

TE Tyler Kroft

Kroft’s 2022 season will, unfortunately, primarily be remembered for the missed block on Haason Reddick that effectively ended the 49ers’ hopes in the NFC Championship Game.

He did not produce enough to suggest he is worth keeping around as the second tight end behind George Kittle, a position the 49ers should look to address in free agency or the draft.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

DL Maurice Hurst

The 49ers were hopeful of Hurst making a big impact in his second year with the team, only to lose him to a torn bicep before the season.

San Francisco will have to weigh Hurst’s injury history against potential value for money he could provide as an interior pass rusher. Still only 27, he’s worthy of another shot.

Verdict: Re-sign

FS Tashaun Gipson

Arguably the surprise standout of the 2022 season, Gipson was signed as a free agent last August and enjoyed one of the best years of his career, registering five interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Though he will be 33 by the time the 2023 season starts, a short-term contract for Gipson that allows the 49ers to draft a potential successor at free safety would make sense.

Verdict: Re-sign

QB Josh Johnson

The 49ers will likely bring in another quarterback as a third-stringer behind Trey Lance and Brock Purdy but it will almost certainly not be Johnson, whose performance deputising for Purdy in the NFC Championship Game prior to suffering a concussion is one San Francisco fans will want to quickly forget.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

DL Jordan Willis

Willis’ five sacks in his last two seasons belie his impact as a rotational edge who boasts a fearsome bull rush.

The former third-round pick is entering what should be his prime years, and there’s every reason to believe defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can get the best out of an underrated player.

Verdict: Re-sign

LS Taybor Pepper

Pepper is a reliable long snapper who has helped ensure San Francisco’s kicking game continues to run smoothly. He’ll be back for 2023.

Verdict: Re-sign

TE Ross Dwelley

Dwelley predominantly played special teams in 2023, falling behind Kroft and Charlie Woerner on the tight end depth chart. He adds value as a reserve fullback but at this point San Francisco may want to find younger higher upside options at tight end who can also replace his special teams snaps.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

C Jake Brendel

There were a lot of concerns about Brendel stepping in to take over from Alex Mack as the starting center having previously started only three games in his NFL career.

Such concerns proved unwarranted. Brendel was an asset in the run game and solid in pass protection. The 49ers will want to keep a player who has snapped for both Lance and Purdy around for the long term.

Verdict: Re-sign

CB Jason Verrett

The 49ers never got the chance to see Verrett bounce back from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 1 of 2021 as he tore his Achilles in November.

His is a true hard luck story and, as harsh as it may sound, the 49ers need cornerback depth they can rely on to be available. At the moment, Verrett cannot offer them that.

Verdict: Don’t re-sign

DB Tarvarius Moore

Moore played over half of the special teams in each of his 16 appearances across the regular season and postseason. That likely isn’t the career trajectory he envisaged, and certainly not one that appeared likely when he hauled in what looked a decisive interception in Super Bowl LIV.

But his experience in that area and the safety depth he can offer could see him return to the Niners, though he certainly won’t be a lock to make the final roster if San Francisco adds further to the position in the draft.

Verdict: Re-sign

DL Charles Omenihu

Omenihu was arguably the breakout player on the 49er defensive line this season. His 4.5 sacks were a relatively meagre career-high but the versatility he displayed in rushing from the edge and the interior, his impact on stunts and the development of his pass rush arsenal should see have him plenty of suitors.

The 49ers, despite the off-field concerns that cropped up during the postseason, are likely to be among them. It’s simply a case of whether they get outbid by a team ready to pay him like a starter.

Verdict: Re-sign

