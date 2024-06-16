Picking England's best starting lineup for Euro 2024 opener against Serbia

England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites to win the competition thanks to the golden generation of talent at Gareth Southgate's disposal.

In Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden, the Three Lions have some of the best players in the world on their books heading to Germany, with many tipping them to finally win their first ever Euros as a result.

Questions remain over how Southgate will be able to fit all of England's best players together in a starting lineup that is both balanced and gets the best out of Bellingham and co.

Here, 90min's writing and editing team pick their respective lineups to take on Serbia.

Do I feel the balance of England's midfield is right with Trent Alexander-Arnold next to Declan Rice? Against the best teams, maybe not. But Serbia aren't one of the best teams, so this should be a no-brainer selection if England dominate the ball like they should do.

Is Cole Palmer unlucky to miss out? Probably, but those who say he complements Harry Kane better than Bukayo Saka have no hard evidence to back that claim up. Impact sub role suits perfectly fine here.

Anthony Gordon is my big outlandish pick. The Newcastle United winger has the pace and trickery to stretch play for England while the likes of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka try to pry opposition defences open with their more intricate approaches.

Dropping Jude Bellingham further back will help him get on the ball more, with his partnership with Declan Rice a truly mouth-watering one. Luke Shaw won't be fit for a while so Kieran Trippier has to step in for now, while Marc Guehi is best placed to replace Harry Maguire alongside John Stones. Vindaloo.

The defence largely picks itself when Luke Shaw is fit enough to reclaim his spot from Kieran Trippier, while the attacking quartet are pretty much nailed-on starters as well, although Cole Palmer will be desperate for an opportunity to force his way into Southgate's thinking.

Declan Rice's midfield partner is the only real debate.

Adam Wharton looks capable of providing everything England need in there, but you can't ignore Trent Alexander-Arnold's passing. Nobody in the squad can do what he does, and England need someone like that pulling the strings behind the forward line.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the 2026 World Cup, by the way.

There's no point in England standing by Kyle Walker if he isn't going to be effective defensively, so it's time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to finally get a run at a major tournament.

In midfield, Conor Gallagher brings the most balance alongside Declan Rice, but I wouldn't be against either Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton starting either despite their relative inexperience.

It's annoying that Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden both prefer playing on the right, so it's needs-must with the latter on the left. I do like Jude's call to play Anthony Gordon though, and he could definitely work his way in if England have a slow start to the tournament.

Jordan Pickford is the obvious choice between the sticks, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier making up the backline. Guehi has to be the preferred centre-back pairing for Stones following the loss of Harry Maguire and Trippier will earn a place as Luke Shaw hasn't stepped onto a pitch for either club or country since February.

Harry Kane is obviously up front, and Phil Foden could start centrally but may need to move to the left to cover the flank - with Bukayo Saka covering the opposing side. Jude Bellingham will work best directly behind Kane.

Declan Rice should be joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose experience stands out among the rest of the options for this position.

For me, most of the players pick themselves. The defence is a concern with Harry Maguire out injured, so for me Marc Guehi is our strongest bet to come in after a strong season with Crystap Palace.

In midfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold provides some balance and is a great passer, and Kieran Trippier probably has to start because Luke Shaw is so out of practice. The front four pick themselves.

Consensus lineup