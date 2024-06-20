Picking England's best starting lineup for Euro 2024 clash with Denmark

England kickstarted their Euro 2024 campaign with a win over Serbia, but it was a win which left fans with more questions than answers regarding Gareth Southgate's tactical set-up.

Some fans called out Southgate's defensive set-up (particularly in the second half), others weren't happy with the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment, and others wondered why Phil Foden was so quiet on the left flank.

So how does Southgate address all of these issues?

Ahead of the clash with Denmark, 90min's esteemed team of writers and editors have addressed the situation and chosen their ideal XIs for the game.

Picking Trent Alexander-Arnold for the first game was the right decision in my book, but it's clear there's dysfunctionality in England's midfield. Is there any value in adding more fuel to the fire at a major tournament? Probably not, so take the stress out of the situation and drop Jude Bellingham deeper and move Phil Foden centrally.

The benefit of doing that allows England to bring in a different kind of option, namely Anthony Gordon. Pace in behind, the ability to stretch a game and do something different down the left, that's what it feels like England need against Denmark. If we're really talking ideals, perhaps Alexander-Arnold would be pinging diagonals at right-back instead of Kyle Walker, but one step at a time.

I'm only going with one change from the Denmark game. At this point, the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment is one I'm still not sure can succeed at a major international tournament, but England lacked creativity out wide so plugging him into his natural right-back role in place of Kyle Walker would at least mean there's a more forward-thinking option to support Bukayo Saka.

Anthony Gordon's express pace would be more beneficial than Phil Foden wandering around out wide with no support from the defensive Kieran Trippier, so the Manchester City star should start centrally where he can effect the game with Jude Bellingham using his twists and turns in a deeper position while bombing into the box. It's one on one.

I'm sticking with the team I picked for the opener against Serbia, in which I was the only member of the team to select Trent Alexander-Arnold in his actual position.

I will die on this hill. Play him at right-back. Drop Kyle Walker.

There's not many changes for me, and we have the luxury of playing a team like Denmark next while we sit atop the group so we should be quite safe regardless. But we have to make a change on that left hand side, it just does not work.

I'm bringing in Anthony Gordon to add something different on the left. His pace his outstanding and he deserves his chance. It's time we start using player's club performances to pick our squad, and in using that mentality I'm bringing Newcastle's x-factor star in.

Our defence is not perfect, and if Luke Shaw was fit then he'd demand a place. But for now it will do.

Phil Foden struggled to get time on the ball on Sunday and I think it makes sense to bring in Eberechi Eze at this point, to see what he can do.

I thought Trent Alexander-Arnold played well against Serbia, but Gallagher proved himself to be a good burst of energy when he was subbed on, and I think he deserves to start as a result.

England obviously started well against Serbia, but it descended into a backs to the wall job by the end because of a lack of control in the middle. Trent Alexander-Arnold divided opinion because he was fine on the ball but isn’t a midfielder when it comes to shape and defending.

England are screaming out for Kobbie Mainoo, who has already shown at club level he can handle himself despite his age and lack of experience. England need to be stamping their authority on games like this so their world class talent can actually perform. Mainoo, or maybe Conor Gallagher, is that solution.

Consensus lineup

