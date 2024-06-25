Picking England's best starting lineup for Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia

While England's performance against Denmark caused a minor meltdown throughout the country, the result eventually proved enough to see Gareth Southgate's team through to the knockout rounds of Euro 2024.

With results elsewhere on Monday night making sure of their place in the last 16, the Three Lions will now head into their clash with Slovenia knowing that a win will see them head into the next round as Group C winners.

To do so however, plenty of tactical changes are needed to be made by Southgate in order to finally get this talented England team firing on all cylinders.

Here's what 90min's esteemed team of editors and writers have suggested for Southgate ahead of the Slovenia clash.

I argued the case for Anthony Gordon to start against Denmark and that belief has only been reinforced after watching England's forward line toil in Frankfurt.

In possession, I'd push John Stones up alongside Declan Rice into the base of midfield - utilising Kyle Walker and Marc Guehi's recovery pace should the ball be turned over - and would shove Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden forward as high-pressing midfielders to force Harry Kane into actively leading the line.

Get Foden and Bellingham operating far higher in general (essentially in a space where one of the centre-backs/full-back have no choice but to be dragged out) and get Gordon and Saka scampering into the space that's inevitably left in the channels.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was probably England's most creative outlet in the dismal draw with Denmark, but he also leaves a bit too much space in midfield that experienced campaigners at international level can prey upon. So what should Gareth Southgate do? Play him in his natural position, of course!

Kyle Walker would hardly do much of a worse job on the left ahead of Kieran Trippier, who's been carrying a knockout in the build-up to kick-off. The Manchester City speedster could lock down the left-hand side while Alexander-Arnold offers more threat from the right.

I'll keep banging the 'Play Bellingham deeper' drum because it would help unlock the rest of the team by Phil Foden playing centrally and Anthony Gordon coming onto the left wing to provide some much-needed pace in behind opposition defence, also giving Harry Kane a moving target to pass to. We're on the ball.

I hope that, for the first time all tournament, some of my other colleagues join me in selecting Trent Alexander-Arnold over Kyle Walker at right-back - the midfield experiment was doomed from the start and Walker isn't needed in games where England are expected to dominate.

I've previously gone with Conor Gallagher in midfield, but I believe Adam Wharton is the profile of player England really need at the moment - a metronome who knows when to play slow and fast, short and long, who will sit rather than bomb on.

The Three Lions are also desperately in need of a runner, rather than giving another player who wants the ball to feet (Cole Palmer) a chance. Anthony Gordon, your time is now.

I'd bring Conor Gallagher in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luke Shaw in for Kieran Trippier. Gareth Southgate has to make changes to the squad tomorrow night, and for me, bringing in Gallagher and Shaw could inject the squad with some much needed energy. They looked tired on Thursday, and hopefully a switch up will pay off.

The defence remains unchanged, however I would have Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench ready to come on in the second half in place of Kyle Walker - controversial I know. But here he would be able to occupy the right hand side of defence whilst also drifting into the centre of the pitch if it becomes a midfield battle.

Kobbie Mainoo steps into midfield alongside Declan Rice. He has proven himself on big occasions before and will be desperate to gain some solid game time if he is to play in more vital fixtures in the tournament. I'm sticking with Anthony Gordon on the left, he brings the pace that we need to get games moving. If we are to see a result, we have to play more attacking, and players like Mainoo and Gordon would allow us to do so.

Luke Shaw would categorically start on the left if he was fully fit, but I think if he is to appear at all in this game, it will be off the bench.

If we’ve learned anything about Kobbie Mainoo over the past eight months it’s that he can absolutely handle the pressure - you don’t walk away from the FA Cup final as Player of the Match without that.

If Declan Rice is the ‘six’ and Jude Bellingham is the ‘ten’, Mainoo is the perfect ‘eight’ who is arguably more well-rounded than Trent Alexander-Arnold and will knit the whole midfield together.

The rest of the England team more or less picks itself, with three world class forwards. It would be a massive shock if Luke Shaw starts straight off the bat after four months out.

Consensus lineup