Picking dream free agent signings for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers will almost certainly enter the new league year – and the start of free agency – without the buying power necessary to sign a top free agent. The team is strapped by the salary cap and will likely have to go bargain shopping for veterans.

But what if the Packers had a bigger budget and could afford a player of their choosing?

We asked the staff at Packers Wire for a “dream” signing this offseason, and these were the results. Some were more realistic than others. All would help the Packers in 2023. Let’s dig in.

Zach Kruse: S Jessie Bates or DL Daron Payne

I’m picking two here. And both fit squarely into the “dream” category, meaning they have next to no chance of actually landing in Green Bay. The first is Bates, who might be the top defensive free agent available and also fits the Packers’ biggest roster need. He’s excellent in coverage, can make disruptive plays against the run and is always available, making him the perfect player to solve the issues at safety in the Packers secondary. He’ll sign somewhere for a price that’s way out of Green Bay’s range. The same goes for Payne, a pass-rushing interior lineman with big-time disruptive ability and who is still only 25 years old. Pairing him with Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton and Devonte Wyatt would immediately turn the defensive line into a strength.

Brandon Carwile: WR Marvin Jones

In an attempt to kill two birds with one stone, my dream free-agent signing is also very realistic. Right now, it sounds like Allen Lazard is gearing toward testing the market and Randall Cobb’s future likely hinges on Aaron Rodgers. If both or one are gone, the Packers will need to sign a veteran to steer their young wide receivers. Jones is an ideal candidate because he is cheap and still effective at this point in his career. At 31, Jones led the Jaguars in receiving in 2021 but took a back seat last season after the team surrounded Trevor Lawrence with a few more weapons. Despite having his role diminished, Jones still finished with 46 catches for 529 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. I think Jones could duplicate if not exceed these numbers in Green Bay and also fill a leadership void in the receiver room.

Brennen Rupp: S Taylor Rapp

The Green Bay Packers need to drastically improve their safety room this offseason. Adrian Amos is set to hit the open market and looked like he lost a step or two this past season. Darnell Savage got benched and is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

A player that Green Bay could realistically go after in free agency is Taylor Rapp. The former Washington Husky would provide Joe Barry with a much-needed reliable, steady presence at the safety position.

During his four years with the Rams, Rapp picked off nine passes, recorded 23 pass deflections and recorded 330 tackles. He’s a reliable open-field tackler, something that’s sorely lacking in Green Bay’s secondary.

On top of that, Rapp is capable of lining up in multiple spots. He can play in the box, in the slot or deep safety.

Amos and Savage combined for 20 missed tackles last season, a number that likely would have been higher if Savage had not gotten benched near the end of the season. There were also way too many breakdowns in coverage. How much of that was on the safety duo is up for debate. Regardless, Rapp could help clean up those mistakes. He has a high batting average as a tackler and he always seems to be where he’s supposed to be. Adding a steady presence like that could be just what the doctor ordered for Green Bay’s defense.

Paul Bretl: TE Evan Engram

Even the Packers’ dream scenarios in free agency are somewhat limited by likely salary cap restrictions, but Evan Engram would give this Green Bay offense something it was very much lacking last season, which was some playmaking at tight end. The tight end position on a number of this year’s playoff teams played key roles in the offensive production. Although Robert Tonyan was reliable, he ranked 34th among eligible tight ends in yards per catch with 8.9. During Engram’s first season with Jacksonville, he averaged nearly 11 yards per catch while hauling in 74% of his 114 targets with five touchdowns. He also ranked second among tight ends in total YAC and sixth in average YAC. This is a talented tight end draft class for the Packers to add to, and the addition of Engram shouldn’t stop them from doing so. However, most rookie tight ends don’t make a significant impact right away, which is why a veteran addition feels like a must. Spotrac projects that Engram will earn $9.3 million per year on his next deal. Perhaps a stretch for Green Bay.

