Picking the best player on every team in the AFC
There’s no denying the AFC is loaded with talent. Top to bottom, it might be the most competitive conference in the NFL. So many elite players and superstars across the board. But who is the best player on each team? We take a stab at that one. Let us know int he comments what you think.
Buffalo Bills-QB Josh Allen
(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
New England Patriots-C David Andrews
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins-WR Tyreek Hill
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
New York Jets-EDGE Carl Lawson
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals-QB Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns-EDGE Myles Garrett
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Baltimore Ravens-QB Lamar Jackson
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers-EDGE T.J. Watt
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans-RB Derrick Henry
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Indianapolis Colts-RB Jonathan Taylor
Syndication The Indianapolis Star
Houston Texans-OT Laremy Tunsil
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars-QB Trevor Lawrence
Kansas City Chiefs-QB Patrick Mahomes
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Las Vegas Raiders-WR Davante Adams
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers-QB Justin Herbert
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
