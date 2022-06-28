Picking the best player on every team in the AFC

There’s no denying the AFC is loaded with talent. Top to bottom, it might be the most competitive conference in the NFL. So many elite players and superstars across the board. But who is the best player on each team? We take a stab at that one. Let us know int he comments what you think.

Buffalo Bills-QB Josh Allen

New England Patriots-C David Andrews

Miami Dolphins-WR Tyreek Hill

New York Jets-EDGE Carl Lawson

Cincinnati Bengals-QB Joe Burrow

Cleveland Browns-EDGE Myles Garrett

Baltimore Ravens-QB Lamar Jackson

Pittsburgh Steelers-EDGE T.J. Watt

Tennessee Titans-RB Derrick Henry

Indianapolis Colts-RB Jonathan Taylor



Houston Texans-OT Laremy Tunsil

Jacksonville Jaguars-QB Trevor Lawrence

Kansas City Chiefs-QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders-WR Davante Adams

Los Angeles Chargers-QB Justin Herbert

