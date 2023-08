Pickin’ the Pac: Week 1 game predictions for 2023 Pac-12 football season

We are making all sorts of predictions, now that the 2023 college football season is fully upon us. USC got the party started in Week Zero, but now everyone joins in for Week 1.

We at Trojans Wire are working with our other Pac-12 College Wire sites.

In one article, we offered predictions on how Deion Sanders will fare at Colorado:

“Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire, Matt Wadleigh and Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire, and Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire gave their predictions for the Buffs, and there is a common theme: It will be a difficult year for Coach Prime in Boulder,” Matt Wadleigh wrote.

USC game predictions appear in one article at our site. Oregon picks can be found in another separate piece.

While you think about your full-season predictions for your favorite Pac-12 team, let’s look at Week 1 in particular. Seven different Pac-12 football analysts have sized up the slate. Which predictions make the most sense (or the least?) to you?

Let’s look at our answers in the first 2023 edition of Pickin’ The Pac at Trojans Wire:

MATT ZEMEK

Zemek’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Hawaii over Stanford

Washington State over Colorado State

Cal over North Texas

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

MATT WADLEIGH

Wadleigh’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Stanford over Hawaii

Washington State over Colorado State

Cal over North Texas

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

JACK CARLOUGH

Carlough’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Hawaii over Stanford

Colorado State over Washington State

Cal over North Texas

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

DON SMALLEY

Smalley’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Hawaii over Stanford

Washington State over Colorado State

North Texas over Cal

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

ZACHARY NEEL

Neel’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Florida over Utah

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Hawaii over Stanford

Washington State over Colorado State

Cal over North Texas

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

DON JAMES

James’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Stanford over Hawaii

Washington State over Colorado State

Cal over North Texas

Colorado over TCU

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

IAN HEST

Hest’s Week 1 Pac-12 picks:

Utah over Florida

Arizona State over Southern Utah

Hawaii over Stanford

Washington State over Colorado State

North Texas over Cal

TCU over Colorado

Arizona over Northern Arizona

Washington over Boise State

Oregon over Portland State

USC over Nevada

UCLA over Coastal Carolina

Oregon State over San Jose State

