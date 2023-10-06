Pickin’ the Pac: Pac-12 football game predictions for Week 6

The Pac-12 has just four games this week, but it’s still a time for the teams to add wins on the field. It’s also time for our Pac-12 experts to pick games.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire has Washington State over UCLA, Colorado over Arizona State, Oregon State over Cal, and USC over Arizona

Bonus (non-Pac-12) pick: Oklahoma over Texas

Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Oklahoma

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Texas

Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Texas

Matt Wadleigh of Trojans and Buffaloes Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Texas

Jack Carlough of Buffaloes Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Texas

Don James of Trojans Wire has WSU, CU, OSU, USC, and Texas

Ian Hest of the Trojans Wired podcast has UCLA, CU, OSU, and USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire