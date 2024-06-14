Pickford: Stones is ready for Euros opener

John Stones is ‘fit and ready to go’ ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener on Sunday, according to international team-mate Jordan Pickford.

The Everton stopper was speaking to the press ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Stones is one of three City players picked by England manager Gareth Southgate, with this the defender’s fifth major tournament.

He returned to training on Thursday after recovering from illness, and Pickford is confident the centre-back will be available this weekend.

“He’s fit and he’s ready to go,” the England goalkeeper said.

“I remember playing at U19s level [for England], and he made the step up early.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a top player, what he’s won for his club [is incredible].

Stones has earned 72 senior caps for the Three Lions and was an ever-present in his nation’s march to the final in the previous Euros tournament back in 2021.

And Pickford was quick to highlight the City defender’s impact on an international front, saying he belongs among world football’s elite defenders.

He added: “He’s one of the best centre-backs in the world.

“For England, he’s been quality with the amount of caps he’s got for us.

“He’s a top lad as well.”

England face Serbia on Sunday 16 June, with kick-off set for 20:00 (UK).

