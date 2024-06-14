Pickford 'getting better' as he eyes England success

Jordan Pickford has won 61 caps for England [Getty Images]

Jordan Pickford hopes he will be appreciated for his England achievements as he targets success at his fourth major tournament.

The goalkeeper - winner of Everton's player of the season award for a third successive campaign in 2023-24 - believes his best is yet to come.

"It's 61 caps now for me. I work hard off the pitch and on the pitch I do everything right to the best of my ability," Pickford said, ahead of England's opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia on Sunday.

"I'm 30 now and I keep improving every day. If there's anything I can learn, I want to keep trying my best to improve. That's what keeps me pushing.

"That's why it's my fourth major tournament. That's why I have won Everton's player of the year for the last three seasons.

"I know what I'm doing and I know I keep getting better. Hopefully I'm appreciated and hopefully this tournament is a success."

Pickford became Gareth Southgate's number one after making his debut for the Three Lions in November 2017. He has been selected in all 19 games England have played at major tournaments since then.

Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope have challenged Pickford for his starting spot, but the former Sunderland keeper remains the man in possession.

"That makes me want to improve. I've got the jersey and I want to keep pushing forward. They need to chase me," Pickford said.

"If I keep improving, the competition has to improve - that's what I think is good about the England goalkeeper situation at the minute. There's a lot of good goalkeepers."

Pickford is one of five senior players with over 50 caps in the 26-man England squad.

With Harry Maguire injured and out of the tournament, it appears likely that 23-year-old Marc Guehi will step into the centre of defence.

Pickford believes his own experience can help to smooth the transition to major tournament football for any young defender coming in.

"It's easy," Pickford said, when asked about playing with England newcomers.

"They're there because of talent.

"When they're talented, I can help them, guide them, because I can see the full pitch and my communication is hopefully a key to help them.

"That's what I think I'm good at. They know what they're doing in front of me."