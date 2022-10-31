Pickett after Steelers' loss to Eagles: 'I don't think we study enough as a group'

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) The Boyz II Men classic ''End of the Road'' blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL's marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin's streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy.