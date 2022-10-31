Pickett after Steelers' loss to Eagles: 'I don't think we study enough as a group'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after Steelers' loss to Eagles saying 'I don't think we study enough as a group.'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett after Steelers' loss to Eagles saying 'I don't think we study enough as a group.'
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in a weekly news conference, looking back at the Miami Dolphins loss
Cooper Kupp is considered day-to-day with a low ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport, and has a chance to play this week
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for four touchdowns and 285 yards in another impressive performance.
PITTSBURGH (AP) The Boyz II Men classic ''End of the Road'' blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL's marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin's streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy.
Ohio State fans may not like where Herbie has the Buckeyes ranked this week.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Billy Napier addressed the dismissal of EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. after the shocking news broke on Monday morning.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Detroit Lions have fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after it was shredded by Miami Dolphins
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.