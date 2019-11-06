Pickett scores 22 to lift Siena past American 96-80

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jalen Pickett had 22 points as Siena got past American 96-80 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Elijah Burns had 19 points and nine rebounds for Siena. Don Carey added 17 points. Manny Camper had 14 points and eight rebounds for the home team.

Jamir Harris scored a career-high 20 points for the Eagles. Jacob Boonyasith added 17 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 14 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Siena plays Xavier on the road on Friday. American plays William & Mary at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com