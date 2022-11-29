Pickett breaks down keys to Week 12 win vs. Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett breaks down keys to Week 12 win vs. Indianapolis Colts.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett breaks down keys to Week 12 win vs. Indianapolis Colts.
The Indianapolis Colts' fading playoff hopes were further damaged after losing to the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
Recapping the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers in Week 12.
Instant analysis from the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
Paolo Banchero faced Kevin Durant and the Nets for the first time on Monday in Brooklyn.
Pittsburgh improves to 4-7 with Monday's win.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Kyle Shanahan responded to Raheem Mostert's claim that the 49ers attempted to pressure him out of having season-ending knee surgery last season.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles' clock management in Sunday's loss to the Browns was puzzling, and his explanation only made it worse.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
Jackson State is looking to keep its football coach Deion Sanders, who is garnering attention from several FBS schools, with Colorado being the latest
The 49ers added to their depth at the cornerback position by signing former Pro Bowler Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to the team's practice squad.
Broncos fans want Russell Wilson's social media team to stop the 'tone deaf' tweets while Denver is struggling.