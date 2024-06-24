Pickerington native Annette Echikunwoke heading to Olympics in hammer throw

EUGENE, Ore. (WCMH) — A Pickerington North graduate who attended the University of Cincinnati is heading to the Paris Olympics.

Annette Echikunwoke won the women’s hammer throw final at the US Olympic trials on Sunday at Hayward Field in Oregon to clinch her first spot on Team USA. Her throw of 74.68 meters beat out DeAnna Price and hit the Olympic standard to book a ticket to France this summer.

Echikunwoke became an accomplished athlete at Cincinnati after graduating from Pickerington North. She won the 2017 NCAA Indoor title and was a seven-time American Athletic Conference champion.

This is the 27-year-old’s first trip to the Olympics but not the first time she has qualified. In 2021, she qualified for the Tokyo games while representing Nigeria. She was disqualified from competing after the African Federation of Nigeria did not set up proper drug testing with Echikunwoke citing “negligence of the federation” as a reason she couldn’t go to Tokyo. She switched her athletic allegiance to the United States afterwards.

Echikunwoke will compete on Aug. 4 in the hammer throw qualifiers at the Paris Olympics and hopes to qualify for the final on Aug. 6. You can watch all the track & field action from Paris on NBC4.

The US Olympic track and field trials continue through Sunday on NBC4.

